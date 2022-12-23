RadioandMusic
Nakash Aziz on meeting Nagarjuna, performing on Bigg Boss Telugu and striking a balance between two film industries 

MUMBAI: For singer Nakash Aziz, this is what a career peak must look like. Barely out of the success of his recent numbers, the singer has delivered what could count amongst the biggest musical hits of the year. Getting behind the mic for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, for the special song in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Aziz is ecstatic about how things are shaping up. 

He recently performed to his hit numbers on Bigg Boss Telugu. Aziz has consciously struck a balance between his Hindi work and Telugu and other languages work and has now reached a level of market supremacy with his wonderful voice where he he is ruling both the industries. He performed to a stupendous mash up track on the reality show that featured his hit songs - Boss party, Tauba Tauba, Ye Bidda, Dochesta, Dang Dang and Ra Ra Rakkama. The highlight though was meeting Nagarjuna. 

He says, “I find myself filled with gratitude when I see how work has shaped up for me. It’s interesting that I am working across more than two industries and getting the best . It was a delight performing on Bigg Boss. But the moment that made my heart full was meeting Nagarjuna Sir. I also did convey my wish to sing for him and he said why not. He is warm and wonderfully He showered so much love on me that I was overwhelmed. The best quality about superstars is their ability to stay down to earth despite the fame. I was so touched by the respect he showed me and music. December is turning out to be wonderful and this experience is the best moment of the month for me.”

