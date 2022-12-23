Melodic rapper Rishaad returns with a delicious dilemma drama - But I Do

MUMBAI: The Geneva-born, Gurgaon-based young rapper, battles with classic dilemma of standing at crossroads of a romance gone bad in his latest melodic rap heartbreak number - But I Do. The artist released his debut music video for the track on December 21st, 2022. But I Do takes a leaf out of a classic mother-son heart-to-heart on all things heartbreak. 'Tell her, you don't love her when you do', raps

Rishaad about his predicament in this groovy coming-of-age single.

"I often wondered whilst writing this song if certain relationships could be saved if only the people involved chose to communicate with one another despite their hurt feelings, and But I Do emulates that idea," says the 20-year-old melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry, as he articulates the idea behind his latest. The artist's growth and maturity is evident through his songwriting, lyrics and production that leaves in to the pop music format along with the universally relatable topic.

The bilingual artist delivers his 6th track in English as he consolidates his repertoire in the emo-rap genre in But I Do. The new track is inspired by relationship struggles and the communication gap that often cause emotional turmoil and things to turn sour between romantic partners.

Rishaad once again works with Hungarian producer Erki Kristoff for an understated palette of fin-ger-picked guitar, a thumping pop-style bassline and the gentle rhythm of hip-hop kick drums.

Rishaad's vocals employ a natural tone for the majority of the track with an unexpected and rewarding key change at the bridge mark. The emotional turmoil of But I Do reaches a deep resolution at this juncture as the narrator receives some golden words of advice from his mother during a heartfelt conversation.

Rishaad explores the depths of complicated and confusing emotions on the threshold of teenage to young adulthood, dipping into his personal experiences. "The inspiration behind this song is primarily my past relationships and my emotional struggles surrounding them. I often find myself unable to admit to my true feelings because of my hurt, and this song is a creative release of those pent-up emotions. Moreover, I have also observed several failed relationships around me, and how despite them ending, both partners desperately struggle to express their true feelings to one another, but can't because of their past issues. This is a tragedy within itself, the simple inability to communi-cate," he elaborates on the track which is replete with infectious hooks and a groovy baseline.

As the track gathers momentum, it goes through a spectrum of emotions, from angst to sadness, feeling lost to feeling disappointed and the tenderness of opening up to one's mother which displays strength, weakness and healing.