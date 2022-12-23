RadioandMusic
News |  23 Dec 2022 16:37

"Kkaladham celebrates people & empowers them" says Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: In Honor of Param Pujya Maharaj Ji for showering his blessings at Kailash Kher Academy For Learning Art- KKALADHAM, Padmashri Kailash Kher organised a blessed performance by Padmashri Prahlad Singh Tipaniya Ji and Group.

Event saw the presence of Kailash Kher & Manoj Muntashir Shukla & many more.

Elaborating further about his academy, he says "Since my upbringing, my studies, my growing pattern was very different and unique, whatever i have experienced, whatever I do is the reflection of that and one amongst that experience was when I saw people how they are being educated, how they are being given acknowledgments, yet there is so much to do and achieve. There are so many things which they are unaware of so maybe along with the education, there are so many things required for their personality growth. That is when I thought that the day God gives me an opportunity to do something, then maybe I'll open an academy where knowledge is not forced, it's a journey. It inspires people to learn & grow & give them the correct guidance along with education. Kkaladham is a small effort, a small step towards that dream, instead of just giving a certificate, lets help people evolve their overall personalities & try to empower them. There is always so much to learn about life even after getting degrees"

Kailash Kher music Songs
