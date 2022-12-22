RadioandMusic
Topic & HRVY lay it all on the line with tender new single "All Or Nothing"

MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The two rising stars find ultimate sonic synergy with the new single “All Or Nothing” leaning on Topic’s piercing melodies and HRVY’s embracing chorus to carry fans into the new year on a wave of musical bliss. Get ready to risk it all, as Topic and HRVY’s new single will land on Virgin Records on December 16.

Fans of Topic will know that the German producer can simply do no wrong, and his new single further proves that point. Following in the footsteps of recent headturning tracks like “Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day)”, "Follow Me (with John Martin)", and his remix of Lewis Thompson and David Guetta's "Take Me Back,” the new release walks the line between a future festival anthem and an radio- ready hit, checking all of the boxes for Topic’s signature emotive and melancholic dance sound. Between Topic’s slew of 2022 hits and his debut in this year's DJMag's Top 100 at #69, it's clear that the German producer only continues to hone his craft moving forward.

On the track, Topic says “[All Or Nothing] is about the thoughts of doubt you can have in your mind in various types of situations in life. It´s intended to motivate you to not give these thoughts any power and quite to literally go ´all or nothing´! The drop in the song resembles the relief you feel when you’re brave enough to overcome your doubts. I am very happy that HRVY joined me on this song, because I feel his vocals and personality transport the message very well”

HRVY commented “I couldn’t be more excited for this record to come out, I think Topic is an awesome artist, I love his production on the record and I’m honoured to jump on a song with him”

Singing on “All Or Nothing” as Topic’s musical cohort is the multi-talented HRVY, known by fans as a creator/personality turned globally renowned vocalist. Having officially set his sights on climbing the ranks of the industry, as seen by his 2022 EP Views from the 23rd Floor, HRVY is quickly defining himself as an emerging talent to watch. The new single follows in the footsteps of "Save Me," HRVY's recent joint effort with Dim Mak head honcho Steve Aoki which hit #1 on US Dance Radio. Now linking with Topic for the evocative “All Or Nothing,” HRVY is once again upping the ante on his musical career.

