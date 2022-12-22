TOMORROW X TOGETHER to drop 5th EP ‘The name chapter: TEMPTATION’ 

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, on January 27.
Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) will make their return after 9 months with a brand new EP. The upcoming conceptual album will organically continue a narrative of youth and growth, following the band’s previous releases from 2019’s The Dream Chapter: STAR to this year’s The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE and minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.
In anticipation of January 27, the band unveiled a promotion scheduler which details release dates for EP-related teaser content. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will drop a concept teaser on December 21, followed by four versions of concept photos and clips from January 9 to 15. The ‘Daydream’ version will be released on January 9 and 10, the ‘Nightmare’ version on January 11 and 12, the Farewell version on January 13 and 14, and the ‘L******’ version on January 15. The EP tracklist and track poster will be unveiled on January 20, followed by the album preview on January 23, and music video teasers on January 25 and 26.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER are set to drop The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION and music video on January 27. The band will then engage in a comeback showcase the following day, held both on and offline. Recently, the band saw its name listed on Billboard’s official 2022 Year-End ‘Billboard 200’ chart as the only K-pop act other than BTS.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more
MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more
MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is not a new name to the music industry. The young singer has sung several bollywood songs which include the 'Veere Di...read more
MUMBAI: ‘Kaliyo Kod Padiyo’ a traditional Rajasthani folk song presented by T-Series and performed by Sonu Kanwar is finally here. Written and...read more
MUMBAI: Up & coming melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry is back with his 8th single But I Do. The artist has come up with his very first music...read more
MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The...read more
MUMBAI: Anand Pandit, widely known as the man with a golden touch is all set to make 2023 exciting with news that will break the internet for sure....read more