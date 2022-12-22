RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Dec 2022 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

"The year 2022 has been really exciting satisfying and full of gratitude", says the Aar Ya Paar actor Vaarun Bhagat

MUMBAI: Vaarun Bhagat has captivated audiences with his performances in Undekhi, Udan Patolas, and now Aar Ya Paar. And as the year inches toward its end, Vaarun expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers.

Vaarun Bhagat has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. All thanks to his exceptional performances, charm, and, well, good looks! The actor has been gaining popularity each day. From the release of his 3 shows and his portraying such versatile roles, we can surely say, it's been a fruitful year for the actor. And while expressing his gratitude and opening up about his year, Vaarun said, "There have been a lot of moments to be grateful for this year. It started with a bang, hopefully, it will end with a bang."

The actor further went on to say, "I was working on 3 projects, I am very happy that 3 of my shows were released this year and I had the opportunity to play very different parts in each of them. I went to places like Azerbaijan, Baku this is probably the perks of doing what I do. It's always extremely satisfying when your hard work pays off. I genuinely did not expect such a reception from people for both of my shows. It makes me feel really grateful and motivates me to push myself even further. The year 2022 has been really exciting satisfying and full of gratitude"

Definitely Vaarun had a great year and we wish that 2023 also turns out to be a fantastic year for him

https://www.instagram.com/vaarunbhagat27/?hl=en

On the work front, Vaarun Bhagat will be soon seen in Sidharth Sengupta's next Hotstar series, 'Aar ya Paar." Vaarun Bhagat was also seen in Udan Patolas, which was released on Amazon Mini TV. There are a few more things in the pipeline for the actor, which will be announced soon

 

Tags
music
Related news
 | 22 Dec 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water original picture soundtrack 

MUMBAI: Hollywood Records is excited to announce the release of Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) now available on all streaming platforms (LISTEN HERE.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2022

Singer Saloni Thakkar is on cloud nine with the response to her track 'Mera Mirza'

MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is not a new name to the music industry. The young singer has sung several bollywood songs which include the 'Veere Di Wedding' title track and 'So Gaya Yeh Jahan' from Bypaas Road apart from the singles and covers that she releases at regular intervals.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2022

Mahindra Blues Festival sets the rhythm to its much awaited eleventh edition slated for February 2023

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF), Asia's largest blues music festival, will return to India for its eleventh native edition on February 11 and 12, 2023, at Mumbai's iconic Mehboob Studio.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2022

Juice WRLD new single “Face 2 Face” out now 

MUMBAI: Juice WRLD new single “Face 2 Face” out now. “Face 2 Face” follows the release of “In My Head,” which was released last month. Earlier this year, Juice WRLD released Fighting Demons (Digital Deluxe). Listen to “Face 2 Face (Grade A/Interscope) [Here].

read more
 | 22 Dec 2022

TOMORROW X TOGETHER to drop 5th EP ‘The name chapter: TEMPTATION’ 

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, on January 27.

read more

RnM Biz

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

top# 5 articles

1
TOMORROW X TOGETHER to drop 5th EP ‘The name chapter: TEMPTATION’ 

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, on January 27.Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN,...read more

2
Singer Saloni Thakkar is on cloud nine with the response to her track 'Mera Mirza'

MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is not a new name to the music industry. The young singer has sung several bollywood songs which include the 'Veere Di...read more

3
Sonu Kanwar is back with another hit track ‘Kaliyo Kod Padiyo’ presented by T-Series

MUMBAI: ‘Kaliyo Kod Padiyo’ a traditional Rajasthani folk song presented by T-Series and performed by Sonu Kanwar is finally here. Written and...read more

4
Melodic rapper Rishaad returns with a delicious dilemma drama But I Do,  accompanied by a fittingly lonesome debut video 

MUMBAI: Up & coming  melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry is back with his 8th single But I Do. The artist has come up with his very first music...read more

5
Topic & HRVY lay it all on the line with tender new single "All Or Nothing"

MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games