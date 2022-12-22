Sonu Kanwar is back with another hit track ‘Kaliyo Kod Padiyo’ presented by T-Series

MUMBAI: ‘Kaliyo Kod Padiyo’ a traditional Rajasthani folk song presented by T-Series and performed by Sonu Kanwar is finally here. Written and composed by Folk Traditional, this song gives us a glimpse of the Rajasthani folk culture. The video is beautifully shot by director Rishi Singh Sisodiya.
The music video featuring Pallavi & Rajveer Singh Rathore is visual as well as euphonic treat. From the groovy folk music to the vibrant colours we can't get enough of it. We are excited to see what Sonu Kanwar has in store for us in the upcoming year.
T-Series presents 'Kaliyo Kod Padiyo ' by Sonu Kanwar written and composed by Folk Traditional. Music Video directed by Rishi Singh Sisodiya Featuring Pallavi & Rajveer Singh Rathore. Watch the music video for 'Kaliyo Kod Padiyo' on T-Series' Official YouTube Channel!
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more
MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more
MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is not a new name to the music industry. The young singer has sung several bollywood songs which include the 'Veere Di...read more
MUMBAI: Vaarun Bhagat has captivated audiences with his performances in Undekhi, Udan Patolas, and now Aar Ya Paar. And as the year inches toward...read more
MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, on January 27.Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN,...read more
MUMBAI: Up & coming melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry is back with his 8th single But I Do. The artist has come up with his very first music...read more
MUMBAI: ‘Kaliyo Kod Padiyo’ a traditional Rajasthani folk song presented by T-Series and performed by Sonu Kanwar is finally here. Written and...read more