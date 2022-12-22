Singer Saloni Thakkar is on cloud nine with the response to her track 'Mera Mirza'

MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is not a new name to the music industry. The young singer has sung several bollywood songs which include the 'Veere Di Wedding' title track and 'So Gaya Yeh Jahan' from Bypaas Road apart from the singles and covers that she releases at regular intervals. Her recent solo track ‘Mera Mirza’ has been receiving appreciation from all quarters and Saloni is elated seeing the response.

Mera Mirza released a couple of weeks back and ever since it released, Saloni has been flooded with congratulatory messages praising the track. Interestingly, the song was initially to be used for a film but it eventually turned out to be a single and one that is doing extremely well on all major platforms. The track has been written and composed by Shabbir Ahmed.

Commenting on the experience while recording the track, Saloni says "I really grateful that 'Mera Mirza’ is doing really well and I am getting a lot of appreciation because nowadays it's really difficult to get a full female solo song because nowadays female parts in the song are just two lines that too in the Antara then whether it is an item song or romantic song. So to grab a single where in its completely based on my voice, so that was a task to achieve. I sang it in January this year when the third wave was going on and I had COVID and the shoot was urgent and this was for a film, a very big film where Mr. Mahesh Bhatt is involved in the song and he selected my voice. So very honestly my voice was selected after so many options and I am really thankful to Mr. Mahesh Bhatt for choosing my voice and making it happen."