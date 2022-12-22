Mahindra Blues Festival sets the rhythm to its much awaited eleventh edition slated for February 2023

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF), Asia's largest blues music festival, will return to India for its eleventh native edition on February 11 and 12, 2023, at Mumbai's iconic Mehboob Studio.

For the last decade, MBF has been celebrated as India’s blues mecca, attracting regular attendees from India and around the world. It is considered one of the country’s most important musical landmarks, offering a confluence of established and rising blues acts. The festival is also held twice a year in Chicago at Buddy Guys Legends club, demonstrating its worldwide appeal.

The Mahindra Blues has continued to hone a mix of music while staying true to major Blues act. But the 2023 edition is special, for it will honor the final Indian tour of one of blues music’s all time greats, Buddy Guy, whose dramatic, eye-catching smile with a polka-dot Strat still captivates many. On stage, the 85-year-old bonafide legend will perform with prominent Indian and international musicians, including Arinjoy Sarkar and the Arinjoy Trio, Ivan Singh, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and Taj Mahal, creating soulful compositions that will keep the crowd moving well into the night. This melodic circus will be accompanied by a festive vibe across Mehboob Studio's stages, courtyard, and garden, plus world-class food courts and malts, making it an unparalleled feast.

True to tradition, the festival has also recently opened entries for the Mahindra Blues Band Hunt, laying the foundation stone for the country's blues melodies once more. Through this initiative, new Indian blues artists will be discovered, encouraged, and provided with a platform to showcase their talent alongside international music legends on stage and across borders digitally via the world's largest blues community, The Mahindra Blues community, with a following of more than 2,00,000 people.

“As a genre, the fundamental quality of blues music is its ability to encourage diversity—a quality that resonates across geographic regions, ages, genders and thoughts. We as a company believe deeply in the benefits of a pluralistic culture which the Blues embody fully. Along with our very loyal audience, we too look forward to a couple of days of outstanding music and unparallel showmanship in a world class ambience at the iconic Mehboob Studios,” mentions Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group. “It is no wonder then that the response each year to the Mahindra Blues Festival is nothing short of remarkable; it has a unique ability to bring people together in ways that no other can."

Over the years, regulars have been regaled by the performances of greats like John Mayall, Jimmie Vaughan, Taj Mahal, Charlie Musselwhite, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Billy Gibbons, Beth Hart, Johnny Lang, Matt Schofield, Ana Popovic, Shemekia Copeland and a host of others. The MBF is, in essence, all about celebrating the blues’ past, present and future - about exalting its legacy, while shining a spotlight on the genre’s contributions to soul, R&B, gospel, rock, hip hop and more.

Mr VG Jairam - Founder, Hyperlink Brand Solutions said, "The Mahindra Blues is just not another festival but it’s a cultural movement that has grown over the last 11 years and is one of the most authentic voices for the blues genre not only in India but worldwide. The Blues definitely live here and we are super excited to be part of Buddy Guy’s Final Worldwide farewell tour."

For over 15 years, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has been ardently promoting arts, music and culture through innovatively curated festivals and live events. It strongly advocates cultural arts and facilitates its development in the country simply because it is an effective way to build deep, meaningful connections with the communities that it serves in India and around the world. It’s also about sparking conversations across different cultures through the perspective of a large global federation like Mahindra. And true to Mahindra’s creed, this magnificent cultural property - The Mahindra Blues Festival - has been instrumental in igniting passion for music and culture, and uniting people who foster this very passion.

Book your tickets on BookMyShow