MUMBAI: Juice WRLD new single “Face 2 Face” out now. “Face 2 Face” follows the release of “In My Head,” which was released last month. Earlier this year, Juice WRLD released Fighting Demons (Digital Deluxe). Listen to “Face 2 Face (Grade A/Interscope) [Here]. December 8th marked the 2nd Annual Juice WRLD Day in Chicago, IL. In partnership with The Live Free 999 Foundation, the event brought together his closest family, friends, collaborators and over 18,000 fans for an immersive experience celebrating his life and music.

In April of 2020, Juice’s mother Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund, which receives additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records in addition to individual donations. The Live Free 999 Fund honors the legacy of her son by supporting young people in their battles and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty.

For more information on the Live Free 999 Fund see [HERE]: https://livefree999.org/

Released on July 10th, 2020, Legends Never Die had a record-shattering debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at the top spot and has since landed five singles in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.