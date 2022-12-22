MUMBAI: Juice WRLD new single “Face 2 Face” out now. “Face 2 Face” follows the release of “In My Head,” which was released last month. Earlier this year, Juice WRLD released Fighting Demons (Digital Deluxe). Listen to “Face 2 Face (Grade A/Interscope) [Here]. December 8th marked the 2nd Annual Juice WRLD Day in Chicago, IL. In partnership with The Live Free 999 Foundation, the event brought together his closest family, friends, collaborators and over 18,000 fans for an immersive experience celebrating his life and music.
In April of 2020, Juice’s mother Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund, which receives additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records in addition to individual donations. The Live Free 999 Fund honors the legacy of her son by supporting young people in their battles and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty.
For more information on the Live Free 999 Fund see [HERE]: https://livefree999.org/
Released on July 10th, 2020, Legends Never Die had a record-shattering debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at the top spot and has since landed five singles in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more
MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more
MUMBAI: Some of the most beautiful songs ever written are sad romantic songs, and Prateek Gandhi’s latest song ‘Aabaad’ is a good example. Even the...read more
MUMBAI: Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, India’s biggest world music extravaganza, wrapped up its sixth edition, which was held from the 16th...read more
MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The...read more
MUMBAI: Juice WRLD new single “Face 2 Face” out now. “Face 2 Face” follows the release of “In My Head,” which was released last month. Earlier this...read more
MUMBAI: Hollywood Records is excited to announce the release of Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) now available on all...read more