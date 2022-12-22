RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Dec 2022 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Juice WRLD new single “Face 2 Face” out now 

MUMBAI: Juice WRLD new single “Face 2 Face” out now. “Face 2 Face” follows the release of “In My Head,” which was released last month. Earlier this year, Juice WRLD released Fighting Demons (Digital Deluxe). Listen to “Face 2 Face (Grade A/Interscope) [Here]. December 8th marked the 2nd Annual Juice WRLD Day in Chicago, IL. In partnership with The Live Free 999 Foundation, the event brought together his closest family, friends, collaborators and over 18,000 fans for an immersive experience celebrating his life and music. 

In April of 2020, Juice’s mother Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund, which receives additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records in addition to individual donations. The Live Free 999 Fund honors the legacy of her son by supporting young people in their battles and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty. 

For more information on the Live Free 999 Fund see [HERE]: https://livefree999.org/

Released on July 10th, 2020, Legends Never Die had a record-shattering debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at the top spot and has since landed five singles in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tags
Juice WRLD music
Related news
 | 22 Dec 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water original picture soundtrack 

MUMBAI: Hollywood Records is excited to announce the release of Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) now available on all streaming platforms (LISTEN HERE.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2022

Singer Saloni Thakkar is on cloud nine with the response to her track 'Mera Mirza'

MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is not a new name to the music industry. The young singer has sung several bollywood songs which include the 'Veere Di Wedding' title track and 'So Gaya Yeh Jahan' from Bypaas Road apart from the singles and covers that she releases at regular intervals.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2022

Mahindra Blues Festival sets the rhythm to its much awaited eleventh edition slated for February 2023

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF), Asia's largest blues music festival, will return to India for its eleventh native edition on February 11 and 12, 2023, at Mumbai's iconic Mehboob Studio.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2022

TOMORROW X TOGETHER to drop 5th EP ‘The name chapter: TEMPTATION’ 

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, on January 27.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2022

Sonu Kanwar is back with another hit track ‘Kaliyo Kod Padiyo’ presented by T-Series

MUMBAI: ‘Kaliyo Kod Padiyo’ a traditional Rajasthani folk song presented by T-Series and performed by Sonu Kanwar is finally here. Written and composed by Folk Traditional, this song gives us a glimpse of the Rajasthani folk culture.

read more

RnM Biz

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-composer Prateek Gandhi reveals many TV actors refused to be a part of his latest music video ‘Aabaad’

MUMBAI: Some of the most beautiful songs ever written are sad romantic songs, and Prateek Gandhi’s latest song ‘Aabaad’ is a good example. Even the...read more

2
Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival concludes its 6th edition as a fitting ode to Indian Folk Music

MUMBAI: Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, India’s biggest world music extravaganza, wrapped up its sixth edition, which was held from the 16th...read more

3
Topic & HRVY lay it all on the line with tender new single "All Or Nothing"

MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The...read more

4
Juice WRLD new single “Face 2 Face” out now 

MUMBAI: Juice WRLD new single “Face 2 Face” out now. “Face 2 Face” follows the release of “In My Head,” which was released last month. Earlier this...read more

5
Avatar: The Way of Water original picture soundtrack 

MUMBAI: Hollywood Records is excited to announce the release of Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) now available on all...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games