News |  21 Dec 2022 15:21

Fukra Insaan along with Triggered Insaan's new song Tum Mere Part 2 releasing soon!

MUMBAI: Fukra Insaan is all set to release the new song Tum Mere Part 2 with Triggered Insaan, after the immense success of Tum Mere by Fukra Insaan ft. Crazydeep!

Tum Mere enthralled the hearts of millions, is a love song winning attention with the soulful voice of Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, and Crazydeep. Fukra Insaan's enticing voice was the reason the song received more than 8.9 million views and 5.8 lakh likes on YouTube. People have been waiting for this song's sequel, and it is on its way to hitting the floors very soon…

Before the release of the new song, Fukra Insaan expressed his excitement by saying, "Tum Mere is solely a love song, garnered a fantastic response from the fans, who were eagerly anticipating the sequel of the same. I hope that soon, Tum Mere Part 2 will be out. My brother Nischay Malhan and I have taken great efforts, and we have dedicatedly worked on the sequel together. We both are excited about the release and expecting the same love from our audiences!"

Talking about Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan is also a famous YouTuber unlike his brother Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan. Nischay Malhan is a well-known Indian YouTuber and a GTA and Minecraft live-streamer from New Delhi. He frequently focuses on roasts, rants, and reaction videos on his YouTube channel.

Speaking of Fukra Insaan, he is a well-known YouTuber who goes by the online persona of Fukra Insaan and is quickly catching up to the popular video streaming on YouTube. His channel currently delights 5.28 million subscribers with constantly funny content.
Tum Mere, which features Fukra Insaan, is a pure expression of a love song ringing in the number one position in every playlist.

 Crazydeep and Fukra Insaan gave the vocals and lyrics of the song. Soon after its release, the song caught the soul of millions of hearts and became the viral hit of the year. The raining likes, comments, and shares spoke about the popularity of the song and glorify the efforts of vocals and lyrics of the song!

Tum Mere Youtube Triggered Insa
