RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2022 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

Rockshots Records - Finnish Rockers LEAFLET Streaming Title Track Off New Album "Something Beyond" Out Jan 2023

MUMBAI: Set to follow up 2017 their debut album “Outta Door” (VR Label Finland) with the sophomore album "Something Beyond" due out January 2023 via Rockshots Records, Finnish rockers LEAFLET is now streaming the title track at the following links:

Digital - https://bfan.link/something-beyond

Visualizer - https://youtu.be/rdO4oqgZ3h0

The band adds about the song:

"Something Beyond was the last song to be written for this album and it also ended up being the title track. It deals with battling your inner demons and therefore is an extremely personal song. When we went recording this song we only had the bare minimum of the song finished with hardly any vocals and lyrics. Luckily it ended up as one of the strongest performances on the album!"

Formed in 2013, LEAFLET is a four-piece hard rock band from Turku, Finland. Their music can be described as metal-infused American-style hard rock and while you might hear echoes of bands like Alter Bridge or Shinedown they have their own unique Nordic flavour. In 2019, LEAFLET released “Johnny Two-Face” as a single through VR Label Finland followed by an ambitious music video shot in both Turku, Finland, and Tokyo, Japan. After a couple of years of silence due to the pandemic, the band is now back with their second album “Something Beyond” to be released by Rockshots Records on January 20, 2023, sounding stronger than ever.

"With this album, we have tried to refine our sound further to something that can be more easily identified as LEAFLET instead of our influences. The album is full of catchy metal-influenced rock tunes that would fit perfectly in the heavy rotation of every rock radio station. The album has a lot of variety within the songs and we got a diverse selection of singles as well. Three very different singles trying to represent the entire album as well as possible. As singles, we got one heavy and hard-hitting tune, one straightforward and super catchy tune, and one fast-paced in-your-face type of tune. You should check out them all to see what you think!" says the band.

Recommended for fans of Alter Bridge, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Mustach, and Shiraz Lane, album pre-order for "Something Beyond" available at https://bit.ly/LEAFLET_CD

Leaflet has performed on Finnish festivals such as Kuopiorock and Saaristo Open Air along with touring across their home country to support their debut album. They also spent time on the road in the Baltics with Willie & the Goodsouls in 2018 again playing clubs and festivals.

Previous singles:

"Gonna Do It" - Music Video: https://youtu.be/J6RFeUKWttI | Digital: https://bfan.link/gonna-do-it

"Resonate" - Music Video - https://youtu.be/80lxzUV3d8w | Digital - https://bfan.link/resonate-2

Track Listing:
1. Gonna Do It - 4:12
2. Resonate - 3:40
3. Alone Alive - 3:50
4. Earth - 3:54
5. Johnny Two-Face - 4:01
6. Tattoos of Life - 3:43
7. Shades of Black - 2:55
8. Someone Somewhere - 3:51
9. Something Beyond - 4:48
Album Length: 34:59

LEAFLET is:

Jaakko Leaflet - lead vocals & guitar

Antti Kallio - guitar & backing vocals

Fabian Korsström - bass & backing vocals

Pekka Jokela - drums

 

 

Tags
Something Beyond music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Dec 2022

Los Angeles-based rock band Love Ghost release new EP "VENGANZA DEL FANTAZMA"

MUMBAI: “VENGANZA DEL FANTASMA” is a 4-song collaboration EP by Love Ghost featuring 4 acclaimed Latin artists- Santa RM (Mexico), Conejo (East Los Angeles), Vanity Vercetti (Spain) and Lou Cornego (Spain). The songs all feature lyrics in both Spanish and English.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2022

Iulia Vantur shoots her latest music video #YaiRe in extreme conditions

MUMBAI: The fans were in complete awe when the Iulia’s latest Tips' single for 'Yai Re' along with Yo Yo Honey Singh dropped recently. The song has crossed more than 12 million views in just 24 hours and Iulia has been receiving 

read more
 | 20 Dec 2022

UFi Productions & Approach Entertainment to release Singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s Single Music video Tanhai 

Mumbai : Notable companies UFi Productions & Approach Entertainment have joined hands to present the soulful music video Tanhai. Sung by Mujeeb Ul Hassan, the song video of Tanhai will be released on the music label UFi Music's different platforms on the 25th of December 2022.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2022

Jackson Wang wrapped up sold out debut album MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR IN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

MUMBAI: MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, Jackson Wang’s first-ever solo headline tour, made its long-awaited stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and saw a capacity attendance of 10,000 on December 17th.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2022

Mekhla Dasgupta's rendition of ‘Shraboner Dharar Moto’ presented by T-Series is here to take over our hearts

MUMBAI: Mekhla Dasgupta is back with a melodious Rabindra Sangeet song, ‘Shraboner Dharar Moto’ presented by T-Series.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Los Angeles-based rock band Love Ghost release new EP "VENGANZA DEL FANTAZMA"

MUMBAI: “VENGANZA DEL FANTASMA” is a 4-song collaboration EP by Love Ghost featuring 4 acclaimed Latin artists- Santa RM (Mexico), Conejo (East Los...read more

2
Jackson Wang wrapped up sold out debut album MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR IN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

MUMBAI: MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, Jackson Wang’s first-ever solo headline tour, made its long-awaited stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and saw a capacity...read more

3
Iulia Vantur shoots her latest music video #YaiRe in extreme conditions

MUMBAI: The fans were in complete awe when the Iulia’s latest Tips' single for 'Yai Re' along with Yo Yo Honey Singh dropped recently. The song has...read more

4
UFi Productions & Approach Entertainment to release Singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s Single Music video Tanhai 

Mumbai : Notable companies UFi Productions & Approach Entertainment have joined hands to present the soulful music video Tanhai. Sung by Mujeeb...read more

5
Rockshots Records - Finnish Rockers LEAFLET Streaming Title Track Off New Album "Something Beyond" Out Jan 2023

MUMBAI: Set to follow up 2017 their debut album “Outta Door” (VR Label Finland) with the sophomore album "Something Beyond" due out January 2023 via...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games