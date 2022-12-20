RadioandMusic
News |  20 Dec 2022 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

Los Angeles-based rock band Love Ghost release new EP "VENGANZA DEL FANTAZMA"

MUMBAI: “VENGANZA DEL FANTASMA” is a 4-song collaboration EP by Love Ghost featuring 4 acclaimed Latin artists- Santa RM (Mexico), Conejo (East Los Angeles), Vanity Vercetti (Spain) and Lou Cornego (Spain). The songs all feature lyrics in both Spanish and English.

1- Ghost Town: Surrounded by mystery, Ghost Town is both equally Western Cowboy and Futuristic Cyber Punk. Recorded in Mexico, this collaboration with the acclaimed Santa RM touches on issues of mental health, Loneliness and a spiritual battle with one’s demons. Produced by Mike Summers [Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Tech N9ne]. Watch the video: https://youtu.be/Vlzskn8K2Q8

2- Inferno: if storytelling through the eyes of a psychopath was an art form, then inferno masters it. A mix between Grunge and Cholo rap, this song ventures deep into the boarders of our minds and souls that some are afraid to go inside of. It also features the Chicano legend Conejo. Produced by Mike Summers. Watch the video: https://youtu.be/x1y1dwywH4E

3- AL13N: By the far the most light hearted and at times comedic, this song still holds true to the “outcast” vibe of the entire E.P. ALI3N ventures into the lane of HyperPop more than anything else, echoing the likes of Glaive and Midwxst, ALI3N will have you head banging in your car. The song features Spanish Emo singer Vanity Vercetti, and was produced by Love Ghost’s own Little Trauma (aka Cory Batchler). Watch the Video: https://youtu.be/xjBLq6UATCk

4- Pick Myself Apart: A disturbing and haunting love song, Pick Myself Apart touches on what the inside of a hopeless romantic’s psyche looks like. Lyrics such as “I would slit my throat just to be you” encapsulate the emotional journey of this song. Featuring Spanish Pop artist Lou Cornago. Produced by Mike Summers. Watch the video: https://youtu.be/QqSa4ZtRm_U

“VENGANZA DEL FANTAZMA” follows a string of single releases for Love Ghost praised by Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, Alternative Press, and others. Love Ghost has recently toured Europe, where they played Rockpalast in Germany. In August they toured Mexico City playing shows with Adan Cruz at both Auditorio BB and Amazon’s Gamergy Festival, which was broadcast to all of Latin America.

They have done songs with artists around the world including Rico Nasty, Adan Cruz, Teeam Revolver, Geassassin, Mabiland and Tankurt Manas. Love Ghost is composed of Finnegan Bell (lead vocals, lyricist, guitar), Daniel Alcala (guitar, engineer backing vocals), Cory Batchler (keys, bass, backing vocals) and Daniel Gallardo (drums, vocals).

