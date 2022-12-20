RadioandMusic
News |  20 Dec 2022 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Jackson Wang wrapped up sold out debut album MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR IN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

MUMBAI: MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, Jackson Wang’s first-ever solo headline tour, made its long-awaited stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and saw a capacity attendance of 10,000 on December 17th.

The sold-out crowd at Axiata Arena had a spectacular night to remember with breathtaking performances that featured hit songs, “100 Ways”, “LMLY”, “I Don’t Have It”, “Blow” and “Dopamine”, among others –– elevated with impeccable stage design which included conveyor belts, giant guitars and high altitude stairs, showcasing Jackson’s creativity as well as his sincerity towards his fanbase.

The star’s enduring qualities were in full flow with two lucky fans brought onstage for an experience of a lifetime, and his respect for the local culture highlighted by changing parts of the choreography of “Cruel” and “The Moment” for the Malaysian audience.

After its wildly successful stops in Bangkok and Malaysia, the MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR will continue on to Singapore on December 23rd, followed by London, Paris and Dubai in 2023, with more dates to be announced.

The multi-hyphenate artist’s sophomore album MAGIC MAN, released on September 9th via TEAM WANG records/88rising Records/Warner Records/RYCE MUSIC GROUP, ranked Top 15 on Billboard 200 and Top 13 on Billboard Artist 100 in 2022, includes standout tracks “Blow”, “Cruel”, “Blue”, and “Come Alive”.

Premiered earlier this month, the music video for “Come Alive” featured creative & movement directed by Jackson, which showcased him at his most captivating yet as he steps into the persona and world of MAGIC MAN.

Jackson made history at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the first-ever Chinese solo artist who performed on the main stage as part of 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ set. In August he headlined ‘Head In The Clouds’ Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, and most recently in December joined the stellar lineup of global and local artists at the inaugural ‘Head In The Clouds’ Festival in Jakarta and Manila.

Live Dates

December 23rd, 2022 - Singapore [tickets here]

January 12th, 2023 - London SOLD OUT

January 15th~16th, 2023 - Paris [tickets here]

January 28th~29th, 2023 - Lollapalooza India, Mumbai [tickets here]

February 4th, 2023 - Dubai [tickets here]

 

 

Jackson Wang music Songs
