RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2022 16:29 |  By RnMTeam

Iulia Vantur shoots her latest music video #YaiRe in extreme conditions

MUMBAI: The fans were in complete awe when the Iulia’s latest Tips' single for 'Yai Re' along with Yo Yo Honey Singh dropped recently. The song has crossed more than 12 million views in just 24 hours and Iulia has been receiving 
a thunderous response for her screen presence. But did you know what hardships she faced while shooting the song?

According to the information from the makers, the entire song was shot in 28 hours. The actress and singer flew to India to shoot for the music video and directly headed for the rehearsals. The entire shoot was completed within a non-stop schedule of 28 hours. Although she had a fever, Iulia didn’t let her energy drop and completed the shoot in the scheduled period.  

Director Mihir Gulati, who teamed up with Iulia for the first time, was highly impressed by her professionalism; he shared, “Iulia’s commitment to her work is really praiseworthy. It was an eventful year for her due to which her body had not got any rest, her previous work commitments were very hectic and the constant travelling made her body weak but Kudos to her for pushing herself beyond her limits till the end and doing phenomenal job. Since the song is extremely peppy and upbeat, it required her to match that level of energy that 
too in the extreme heat of Delhi and Iulia undoubtedly lived up to it."

Iulia was last seen in the music video named Tera Tha Tera Hoon along with Arjun Kanungo which was produced by Zee Music Company. And we all are excited about her new song with Yo Yo Honey Singh, produced by Tips Official.

Tags
Yo Yo Honey Singh Tips Official music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Dec 2022

Los Angeles-based rock band Love Ghost release new EP "VENGANZA DEL FANTAZMA"

MUMBAI: “VENGANZA DEL FANTASMA” is a 4-song collaboration EP by Love Ghost featuring 4 acclaimed Latin artists- Santa RM (Mexico), Conejo (East Los Angeles), Vanity Vercetti (Spain) and Lou Cornego (Spain). The songs all feature lyrics in both Spanish and English.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2022

Rockshots Records - Finnish Rockers LEAFLET Streaming Title Track Off New Album "Something Beyond" Out Jan 2023

MUMBAI: Set to follow up 2017 their debut album “Outta Door” (VR Label Finland) with the sophomore album "Something Beyond" due out January 2023 via Rockshots Records, Finnish rockers LEAFLET is now streaming the title track at the following links:

read more
 | 20 Dec 2022

UFi Productions & Approach Entertainment to release Singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s Single Music video Tanhai 

Mumbai : Notable companies UFi Productions & Approach Entertainment have joined hands to present the soulful music video Tanhai. Sung by Mujeeb Ul Hassan, the song video of Tanhai will be released on the music label UFi Music's different platforms on the 25th of December 2022.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2022

Jackson Wang wrapped up sold out debut album MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR IN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

MUMBAI: MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, Jackson Wang’s first-ever solo headline tour, made its long-awaited stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and saw a capacity attendance of 10,000 on December 17th.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2022

Mekhla Dasgupta's rendition of ‘Shraboner Dharar Moto’ presented by T-Series is here to take over our hearts

MUMBAI: Mekhla Dasgupta is back with a melodious Rabindra Sangeet song, ‘Shraboner Dharar Moto’ presented by T-Series.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
UFi Productions & Approach Entertainment to release Singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s Single Music video Tanhai 

Mumbai : Notable companies UFi Productions & Approach Entertainment have joined hands to present the soulful music video Tanhai. Sung by Mujeeb...read more

2
Iulia Vantur shoots her latest music video #YaiRe in extreme conditions

MUMBAI: The fans were in complete awe when the Iulia’s latest Tips' single for 'Yai Re' along with Yo Yo Honey Singh dropped recently. The song has...read more

3
Los Angeles-based rock band Love Ghost release new EP "VENGANZA DEL FANTAZMA"

MUMBAI: “VENGANZA DEL FANTASMA” is a 4-song collaboration EP by Love Ghost featuring 4 acclaimed Latin artists- Santa RM (Mexico), Conejo (East Los...read more

4
Jackson Wang wrapped up sold out debut album MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR IN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

MUMBAI: MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR, Jackson Wang’s first-ever solo headline tour, made its long-awaited stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and saw a capacity...read more

5
Rockshots Records - Finnish Rockers LEAFLET Streaming Title Track Off New Album "Something Beyond" Out Jan 2023

MUMBAI: Set to follow up 2017 their debut album “Outta Door” (VR Label Finland) with the sophomore album "Something Beyond" due out January 2023 via...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games