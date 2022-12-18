Sam Smith featured Gravero's Unholy mix on his page

MUMBAI: Sourav Ray aka Gravero, Songwriter, Music Producer and content creator says, “I had taken a back as soon as I heard the words ‘Sam Smith featured your Unholy mix on his page’”.
The songwriter also said that it was a roller coaster of emotions which was celebrated by his peers and the team more than him. “Honestly, this mix was an experiment that invited a lot of self doubt but this feature made me believe that there is no better way of moving forward towards the journey of becoming an artist than experimenting and taking chances”.
He has always looked up-to artists like Sam Smith for blessing the industry with good music with a fresh approach. Such acknowledgements and appreciations motivate artist him to continue to produce content for my audience. He has a number of aspirations and so many milestones to achieve and this events happens to be a great catalyst for him to work on those.
Gravero will be performing in Mumbai on the 24th December at the Dublin Square and he is hopeful to receive the same love as he gets on his social media by his audience.
There are a few more projects lined up with multiple artists and its his promise to his audience to give his 100 percent in making his content a pleasure to listen to and worth their while.
“Umeed nahi, Zidd honi chahiye”, Gravero concluded.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more
MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more
Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more
MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more
MUMBAI: Mekhla Dasgupta is back with a melodious Rabindra Sangeet song, ‘Shraboner Dharar Moto’ presented by T-Series. We are in love with the way...read more
MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! Global Sensational singer Tulsi Kumar and Ghanaian music sensation KiDi's first ever collaboration 'Shut Up’...read more
MUMBAI: Pan Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran gets a warm welcome from the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Pan- Indian actor will be playing the...read more
MUMBAI: DJ and producer Michael Canitrot returns with an Afro-House remix by Kasango from his latest single 'Take it Back feat Armen Paul', released...read more
MUMBAI: 4S Developers, the premier real estate developer in the NCR, renowned for transparency, excellence in construction, and impeccable service...read more