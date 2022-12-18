Sam Smith featured Gravero's Unholy mix on his page

MUMBAI: Sourav Ray aka Gravero, Songwriter, Music Producer and content creator says, “I had taken a back as soon as I heard the words ‘Sam Smith featured your Unholy mix on his page’”.

The songwriter also said that it was a roller coaster of emotions which was celebrated by his peers and the team more than him. “Honestly, this mix was an experiment that invited a lot of self doubt but this feature made me believe that there is no better way of moving forward towards the journey of becoming an artist than experimenting and taking chances”.

He has always looked up-to artists like Sam Smith for blessing the industry with good music with a fresh approach. Such acknowledgements and appreciations motivate artist him to continue to produce content for my audience. He has a number of aspirations and so many milestones to achieve and this events happens to be a great catalyst for him to work on those.

Gravero will be performing in Mumbai on the 24th December at the Dublin Square and he is hopeful to receive the same love as he gets on his social media by his audience.

There are a few more projects lined up with multiple artists and its his promise to his audience to give his 100 percent in making his content a pleasure to listen to and worth their while.

“Umeed nahi, Zidd honi chahiye”, Gravero concluded.