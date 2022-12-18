Mekhla Dasgupta's rendition of ‘Shraboner Dharar Moto’ presented by T-Series is here to take over our hearts

MUMBAI: Mekhla Dasgupta is back with a melodious Rabindra Sangeet song, ‘Shraboner Dharar Moto’ presented by T-Series. We are in love with the way her voice compliments the soothing devotional track which is originally written and composed by one of the most revered people throughout history, Rabindranath Tagore. The music video features Mekhla Dasgupta and is directed by Aditya Paul.
From the very beginning both, the song and the music video, give off a calm and positive feeling. Mekhla is seen returning home as a surprise and greeting her family members which seems to be a very joyful occasion overall. Mekhla Dasgupta has paid a wonderful tribute to Rabindranath Tagore with a rendition of Shraboner Dharar Moto.
T-Series presents 'Shraboner Dharar Moto' by Mekhla Dasgupta written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore. Music Video directed by Aditya Paul. Featuring Mekhla Dasgupta Watch the music video for 'Shraboner Dharar Moto' on T-Series Bangla YouTube Channel!
