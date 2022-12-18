RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Dec 2022 00:26 |  By RnMTeam

Mekhla Dasgupta's rendition of ‘Shraboner Dharar Moto’ presented by T-Series is here to take over our hearts

MUMBAI: Mekhla Dasgupta is back with a melodious Rabindra Sangeet song, ‘Shraboner Dharar Moto’ presented by T-Series. We are in love with the way her voice compliments the soothing devotional track which is originally written and composed by one of the most revered people throughout history, Rabindranath Tagore. The music video features Mekhla Dasgupta and is directed by Aditya Paul. 

From the very beginning both, the song and the music video, give off a calm and positive feeling. Mekhla is seen returning home as a surprise and greeting her family members which seems to be a very joyful occasion overall. Mekhla Dasgupta has paid a wonderful tribute to Rabindranath Tagore with a rendition of Shraboner Dharar Moto. 

T-Series presents 'Shraboner Dharar Moto' by Mekhla Dasgupta written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore. Music Video directed by Aditya Paul. Featuring Mekhla Dasgupta Watch the music video for 'Shraboner Dharar Moto' on T-Series Bangla YouTube Channel!

Tags
Mekhla Dasgupta Shraboner Dharar Moto T-Series music
Related news
 | 17 Dec 2022

Michael Canitrot's 'Take It Back' ft. Armen Paul gets Afro house Remix by Kasan

MUMBAI: DJ and producer Michael Canitrot returns with an Afro-House remix by Kasango from his latest single 'Take it Back feat Armen Paul', released back in October. Canitrot has called upon Black Coffee protege, Kasango, to provide his own take on Michael’s powerful original.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2022

Out Now! Rockshots Records - HIGHWAY QUEEN's New Album "Bitter Soul" + Music Video "Hey"

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records will be releasing Finnish rockers Highway Queen's debut full-length "Bitter Soul" is now out as of December 16th via Rockshots Records.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2022

Welcome To The "Electric Jungle" From Vancouver Orchestral Metal Ensemble OPUS ARISE (ft. members of Svneatr, Thousand Arrows, Ysgaroth)

MUMBAI: Canadian orchestral metal ensemble Opus Arise (ft. members of Svneatr, Thousand Arrows, Ysgaroth) released their sophomore album "The Network" on December 2nd.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2022

LA’s new inclusive, immersive music experience RETROSPEKT celebrates successful debut event 

During the height of the pandemic, diversity-driven event production/experiential marketing company Ideaison launched RETROSPEKT to champion and empower women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ people in the arts.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2022

XG hint at new music release while announcing first Season's Greetings gift package.

MUMBAI: With their second single 'MASCARA', XG made a huge impact on the music world, ranking number one on the iTunes charts in 17 territories as well as the Spotify Viral 50 in 21 territories.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lemmon Entertainment releases holiday mixtape to benefit School Music Programs via MusiCounts Band Aid Program

MUMBAI: Lemmon Entertainment is releasing the Lemmon Holiday Mixtape – available now – featuring a wide variety of Canadian artists spreading...read more

2
XG hint at new music release while announcing first Season's Greetings gift package.

MUMBAI: With their second single 'MASCARA', XG made a huge impact on the music world, ranking number one on the iTunes charts in 17 territories as...read more

3
Topic & HRVY lay it all on the line with tender new single "All Or Nothing"

MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The...read more

4
Gem & Jam adds more than 40 multi-genre acts to stacked 2023 festival lineup

MUMBAI: With less than two months away from Gem & Jam’s 15th annual edition, the three-day music and arts festival has added more than 40 acts to...read more

5
Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi work around the clock for tumultuous techno treat '3 DAYS AWAKE'

MUMBAI: Techno mavens Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi have officially joined forces, coming together for the formidable techno whomper, ‘3 DAYS AWAKE...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games