XG hint at new music release while announcing first Season's Greetings gift package.

MUMBAI: With their second single 'MASCARA', XG made a huge impact on the music world, ranking number one on the iTunes charts in 17 territories as well as the Spotify Viral 50 in 21 territories.

The dance, vocal and rap performance videos released after 'MASCARA' once again prove the high skill level of each member and created a huge viral sensation worldwide. The rap content by XG's four rappers (COCONA, MAYA, HARVEY and JURIN) released last month surpassed 7 million views on YouTube and over 11 million views on TikTok, despite the song not having an official release. Rappers, producers, influencers and even professional athletes reacted to the track, and the numbers are still growing.

XG announced today that they will launch their first Season's Greetings merchandise on January 16th 2023. The exclusive package will consist of items themed around 'The Outdoors' and 'House Party' and will include a 2023 wall calendar, a photobook, photo cards, message cards, posters and a box containing highly collectible XG stickers. A teaser for this package has also been released on YouTube.

Additionally, an image hinting at the release of a new track was uploaded to XG's social networks. The text, which appears on a clothing tag, suggests that the long-awaited third single is expected to drop early in the new year.

XG

XG are a seven-member HipHop/R&B girl group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

On March 18 2022, they became the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. The group's name, "XG", stands for "Xtraordinary Girls". With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world - from all walks of life.

XGALX

XGALX is a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. Through the dynamic energy of their music and performance, XGALX will spread a message to young people all over the world:

"Focus on your dreams and don’t stop until you make them a reality"

CREATE BOLD CULTURE

Through the work of the XGALX project we will empower young people all over the world, from all walks of life to:

"Listen to your heart, focus on your dreams and have the strength to make them come true - without being limited by the opinions or judgements of others.”

'XG 2023 SEASON'S GREETINGS'.

Price: 4,900 yen (tax included)

Item number: XGLX-0011

Size: 255 x 192 x 50 mm (PACKAGE BOX)

Sales commence: January 16th 2023 (Monday)