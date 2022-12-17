RadioandMusic
News |  17 Dec 2022 23:26 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar and KiDi's first collaboration 'Shut Up' presented by T-Series is out now! Tune into this craziest fusion of Indian and Afro beats

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! Global Sensational singer Tulsi Kumar and Ghanaian music sensation KiDi's first ever collaboration 'Shut Up’ produced by Bhushan Kumar is now out for us to groove on, this New Year. It wouldn't be an understatement to say that this is one of the biggest collaborations of the year as two powerhouses of talent are here to give us the craziest fusion of 2022! Giving an Indian touch to the song that took the Internet by storm, the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi along with Jack Knight and Soundmanlos, while the catchy lyrics of the song are penned by KiDi and Bhrigu Parashar.

The stunningly shot music video in the scenic beauty of Kerala is nothing less than a visual treat directed by Adil Shaikh. Ever since the teaser was out, the fans have been anticipating for the full song and now that it’s out, it’s safe to say that ‘Shut Up’ is a must have on your New Year’s eve playlist.

Excited about her first International collaboration, Tulsi Kumar said, "Shut Up has indeed been a joy-ride to work on! Right from KiDi and me connecting over the idea to actually shooting the entire video, it feels like a dream! KiDi and I come from completely different cultures and music is the only thread that connects us. He is a gem of a person; the process of shooting this video was an adventure as we literally shot the video in 2 days for which the entire experience felt like a rollercoaster and with KiDi it became a fun ride. Made with so much of love and passion, we really hope this Indian version receives much love and adulation like the original one!”

KiDi added to it saying, "Tulsi Kumar is a talent house and I was completely blown when I first came across the entire idea of recreating ‘Touch It’. An Indian version in collaboration with Tulsi, ‘Shut Up’ got me excited to the core as the whole song captures flavours of India. It doesn’t only sound great but the video has turned out to be a grand spectacle. Capturing the Indian essence in true blue sense, I really hope audience shower immense love on this version as they did to the previous one.”

The composer of the song Tanishk Bagchi said, "Shut Up is a testament that music is a universal language. Making a fusion of two cultures, two different genres was a wholesome experience! Even the music video was lovely and both Tulsi Kumar and KiDi matched the energy of the upbeat and lively track."

The director of this incredible music video, Adil Shaikh said, "The song itself is very upbeat and lively so I really wanted that to reflect in the visuals. We wanted to show the colours and flavours of India and what better than Kerala to bring this together. The entire video was shot in just two days and Tulsi and KiDi’s energy was infectious throughout, they were up and about for everything which translated very well in the music video.”

T-Series presents 'Shut Up' by KiDi and Tulsi Kumar written by KiDi & Bhrigu Parashar, and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Jack Knight and Soundmanlos. Music Video is directed by Adil Shaikh, featuring KiDi and Tulsi Kumar. The music video of 'Shut Up' is now out on the T-Series YouTube Channel!

Tulsi Kumar Kidi Shut Up T-Series 
