Prithviraj Sukumaran receives a warm welcome from the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ family

MUMBAI: Pan Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran gets a warm welcome from the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Pan- Indian actor will be playing the character of Kabir and the audience is thrilled to have him on board for this much-talked-about film.
Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to share the memento and thanked the team for such a warm and heartfelt welcome.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is one talented actor and has always been known to play strong characters which shows his versatility. It will simply be amazing to watch the three action masters in one film together. Prithviraj’s fans can't contain their excitement as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks his fourth film in the Hindi cinema industry after Aiyyaa, Naam Shabana, and Aurangzeb.
Prithviraj Sukumaran has a busy year ahead with the release of Salaar which also stars Prabhas. Apart from this Prithviraj will also be working on his acting and directorial venture L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more
MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more
Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more
MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more
MUMBAI: DJ and producer Michael Canitrot returns with an Afro-House remix by Kasango from his latest single 'Take it Back feat Armen Paul', released...read more
MUMBAI: 4S Developers, the premier real estate developer in the NCR, renowned for transparency, excellence in construction, and impeccable service...read more
MUMBAI: Rev Shergill drops his latest song “Early morning”.Radioandmusic got in touch with Rev Shergill to know more about his latest release,...read more
MUMBAI: Canadian orchestral metal ensemble Opus Arise (ft. members of Svneatr, Thousand Arrows, Ysgaroth) released their sophomore album "The...read more
MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! Global Sensational singer Tulsi Kumar and Ghanaian music sensation KiDi's first ever collaboration 'Shut Up’...read more