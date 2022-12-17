RadioandMusic
News |  17 Dec 2022 23:20 |  By RnMTeam

Michael Canitrot's 'Take It Back' ft. Armen Paul gets Afro house Remix by Kasan

MUMBAI: DJ and producer Michael Canitrot returns with an Afro-House remix by Kasango from his latest single 'Take it Back feat Armen Paul', released back in October. Canitrot has called upon Black Coffee protege, Kasango, to provide his own take on Michael’s powerful original.

A hypnotic version, the track takes on a solar turn, which fits perfectly with the emotionally charged vocals of American singer Armen Paul.

Kasango made a name for himself with the hit 'Osama' and won the South African Music Award (SAMA) for the best collaboration with Zakes Bantwini for this title which reached the top of the charts in South Africa.

After having produced his MONUMENTAL TOUR at the Lisbon City Hall in front of nearly 10,000 people, Michael Canitrot is preparing for a year 2023, which promises to be exceptional, rich in new collaborations and new editions of the MONUMENTAL TOUR.

