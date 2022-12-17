RadioandMusic
Lemmon Entertainment releases holiday mixtape to benefit School Music Programs via MusiCounts Band Aid Program

MUMBAI: Lemmon Entertainment is releasing the Lemmon Holiday Mixtape – available now – featuring a wide variety of Canadian artists spreading Holiday cheer for an excellent cause. 100 percent of the mixtape’s proceeds will go to the MusiCounts Band Aid program.

Available from Dec. 9 through Dec. 30, the mixtape features Jessica Moskaluke, Bif Naked, Josh Bogert, Olivia Penalva, Andrew Allen, Maggie Szabo, Jim Bryson, Pavlo, Zach Oliver, Ellen Doty, Chris Hadfield, Cassie Dasilva, The O’Pears, Helix, Chris McKhool (Sultans of String), Myles Goodwyn (April Wine) and more. The compilation will be available for purchase on S!NG (LINK) for $9.99 CDN.

MusiCounts’ Band Aid Program provides up to $15,000 worth of musical instruments and equipment to school music programs to ensure their continued success and sustained growth. And it absolutely helps: In 2022, two thirds of the schools who asked for MusiCounts’ help reported having an annual budget of $500 or less for their music program.

For many of these schools, the budget is $0. An investment through the MusiCounts Band Aid Program transforms music education at these schools, and reaches many generations of students. It provides access for kids who couldn’t otherwise afford to take music lessons, and offers educators the resources to deliver culturally-relevant, modern music programming that celebrates identity, promotes collaboration and confidence, and helps kids find their voice.

Track Listing:

·         Andrea England - Jolly Melancholy Christmas

·         Andrew Allen - I Wanna Be Your Christmas

·         Bif Naked - I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause

·         Carla Muller - Christmas At Home

·         Cassie Dasilva - Season's Greetings

·         Chris Hadfield - Jewel In The Night

·         Don Amero - Sometimes a Whisper

·         Ellen Doty - Red & Green

·         Emi Jeen - All Together For Christmas

·         Helix - Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

·         Ian Sherwood - Christmas Without You

·         Jay Douglas - Merry Christmas

·         Jess Moskaluke - Grown Up Christmas List

·         Jim Bryson - Mary New Year's Eve

·         Josh Bogert - Christmas Village

·         Maggie Szabo - Christmas With You

·         Myles Goodwyn - On The Road To Bethlehem

·         Olivia Penalva - Dream You Home

·         Pavlo - Frostbite

·         Sultans of String - Sing For Kwanzaa (feat. Richard Bona and Waleed Abdulhamid)

·         The O'Pears - Carol of the Bells

·         Zach Oliver - A Christmas Song

About Lemmon:

Lemmon is a lifestyle and entertainment business group specialized in music, management, creative marketing, and live event solutions located in Canada and operating globally.

Subsidiaries include Lemmon Entertainment and XC The Agency.

For additional information, visit lemmonent.com.

About MusiCounts:

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada that put musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources for teachers and students; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $16,000,000 in support of music education in Canada.

