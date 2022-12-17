LA’s new inclusive, immersive music experience RETROSPEKT celebrates successful debut event 

During the height of the pandemic, diversity-driven event production/experiential marketing company Ideaison launched RETROSPEKT to champion and empower women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ people in the arts.
RETROSPEKT started as a virtual festival in 2020, booking acts like LP Giobbi, Moore Kismet, MORGXN, and Kaleena Zanders and racking up more than 2 million unique Twitch viewers in 48 hours.
Last month, RETROSPEKT made the transition to a live, immersive music experience at Ground Level Studios in Downtown Los Angeles.
The intimate, in-person debut of RETROSPEKT featured performances by SOHMI, Life on Planets, MAAD, RM47, and Maddy Maia B2B Tottie (Sisters of Sound Music). The new quarterly event series welcomed surprise guests like East African singer/songwriter Prince African Child, who performed with RM47, and St. Louis-bred, Brooklyn-based multimedia singer/songwriter Cor.Ece, who joined the stage alongside Life On Planets.
RETROSPEKT is an intimate immersive music and art series, catering to those young at heart. It’s a pathway to discovery, inspired by nostalgia. In addition to a dynamic lineup of genre-crossing acts, the first installment of RETROSPEKT was an experiential masterclass. Visual artist and stage designer Berk Visual used 360° projection mapping and vintage television sets to garnish the centrally-located stage, creating a truly egalitarian experience for attendees.
LA’s most hotly-tipped immersive music experience also offered onsite flash tattoos, and revelers who inked the RETROSPEKT eye logo received free lifetime attendance to all future RETROSPEKT events.
Ensuring RETROSPEKT is an inviting space for all who enter, the event partnered with BrogileBox and To Write Love On Her Arms for onsite activations providing mental health resources.
Following the wildly successful inaugural edition of RETROSPEKT, the quarterly event series will return home to Ground Level Studios on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Register for more information at https://retrospekt.live/
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more
MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more
Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more
MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more
Singer Shilpa Rao, who enthralled the audience with hit songs such as Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, and Bulleya over the years takes...read more
MUMBAI: After releasing some indie songs like Thikana, Kaisi Ho, Shaam Simti and more comes yet another melodious track by Amartya Bobo Rahut. The...read more
MUMBAI: When A.R. Rahman released "Infinite Love" in 2012, he didn't know it was going to start a movement. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer's...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian television industry is known for its drama, romance, masala, comedy and the best cast. To make a show Hit, one of the major...read more
MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in...read more