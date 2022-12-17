RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Dec 2022 10:01 |  By RnMTeam

LA’s new inclusive, immersive music experience RETROSPEKT celebrates successful debut event 

During the height of the pandemic, diversity-driven event production/experiential marketing company Ideaison launched RETROSPEKT to champion and empower women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ people in the arts.

RETROSPEKT started as a virtual festival in 2020, booking acts like LP Giobbi, Moore Kismet, MORGXN, and Kaleena Zanders and racking up more than 2 million unique Twitch viewers in 48 hours.

Last month, RETROSPEKT made the transition to a live, immersive music experience at Ground Level Studios in Downtown Los Angeles.

The intimate, in-person debut of RETROSPEKT featured performances by SOHMI, Life on Planets, MAAD, RM47, and Maddy Maia B2B Tottie (Sisters of Sound Music). The new quarterly event series welcomed surprise guests like East African singer/songwriter Prince African Child, who performed with RM47, and St. Louis-bred, Brooklyn-based multimedia singer/songwriter Cor.Ece, who joined the stage alongside Life On Planets.

RETROSPEKT is an intimate immersive music and art series, catering to those young at heart. It’s a pathway to discovery, inspired by nostalgia. In addition to a dynamic lineup of genre-crossing acts, the first installment of RETROSPEKT was an experiential masterclass. Visual artist and stage designer Berk Visual used 360° projection mapping and vintage television sets to garnish the centrally-located stage, creating a truly egalitarian experience for attendees.
LA’s most hotly-tipped immersive music experience also offered onsite flash tattoos, and revelers who inked the RETROSPEKT eye logo received free lifetime attendance to all future RETROSPEKT events.

Ensuring RETROSPEKT is an inviting space for all who enter, the event partnered with BrogileBox and To Write Love On Her Arms for onsite activations providing mental health resources.

Following the wildly successful inaugural edition of RETROSPEKT, the quarterly event series will return home to Ground Level Studios on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Register for more information at https://retrospekt.live/ 

Tags
music
Related news
 | 17 Dec 2022

Out Now! Rockshots Records - HIGHWAY QUEEN's New Album "Bitter Soul" + Music Video "Hey"

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records will be releasing Finnish rockers Highway Queen's debut full-length "Bitter Soul" is now out as of December 16th via Rockshots Records.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2022

Welcome To The "Electric Jungle" From Vancouver Orchestral Metal Ensemble OPUS ARISE (ft. members of Svneatr, Thousand Arrows, Ysgaroth)

MUMBAI: Canadian orchestral metal ensemble Opus Arise (ft. members of Svneatr, Thousand Arrows, Ysgaroth) released their sophomore album "The Network" on December 2nd.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2022

XG hint at new music release while announcing first Season's Greetings gift package.

MUMBAI: With their second single 'MASCARA', XG made a huge impact on the music world, ranking number one on the iTunes charts in 17 territories as well as the Spotify Viral 50 in 21 territories.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2022

Lemmon Entertainment releases holiday mixtape to benefit School Music Programs via MusiCounts Band Aid Program

MUMBAI: Lemmon Entertainment is releasing the Lemmon Holiday Mixtape – available now – featuring a wide variety of Canadian artists spreading Holiday cheer for an excellent cause. 100 percent of the mixtape’s proceeds will go to the MusiCounts Band Aid program.

read more
 | 16 Dec 2022

Frank Klassen delivers remix of Alar and Atlantis' Agony

MUMBAI: Reflecting on his most prolific year to-date, German artist and producer Frank Klassen puts his own unique spin on Alar & Atlantis’ Agony in his stirring official remix – out now on ZEHN Records.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shilpa Rao takes on Shashwat Sachdev’s Awaara Ho

Singer Shilpa Rao, who enthralled the audience with hit songs such as Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, and Bulleya over the years takes...read more

2
 Amartya Bobo Rahut releases new song 'Yeh Jo Zindagi'

MUMBAI: After releasing some indie songs like Thikana, Kaisi Ho, Shaam Simti and more comes yet another melodious track by Amartya Bobo Rahut. The...read more

3
Celebrating a Decade of Global Resilience, A.R. Rahman Releases a Powerful, New Version of 'Infinite Love'

MUMBAI: When A.R. Rahman released "Infinite Love" in 2012, he didn't know it was going to start a movement. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer's...read more

4
"I would like to cast Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi in a music video" says Casting Director Asad Sheikh

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry is known for its drama, romance, masala, comedy and the best cast. To make a show Hit, one of the major...read more

5
A new energetic love track from Vishal Mishra, Chandni is now out on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games