LA’s new inclusive, immersive music experience RETROSPEKT celebrates successful debut event 

During the height of the pandemic, diversity-driven event production/experiential marketing company Ideaison launched RETROSPEKT to champion and empower women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ people in the arts.

RETROSPEKT started as a virtual festival in 2020, booking acts like LP Giobbi, Moore Kismet, MORGXN, and Kaleena Zanders and racking up more than 2 million unique Twitch viewers in 48 hours.

Last month, RETROSPEKT made the transition to a live, immersive music experience at Ground Level Studios in Downtown Los Angeles.

The intimate, in-person debut of RETROSPEKT featured performances by SOHMI, Life on Planets, MAAD, RM47, and Maddy Maia B2B Tottie (Sisters of Sound Music). The new quarterly event series welcomed surprise guests like East African singer/songwriter Prince African Child, who performed with RM47, and St. Louis-bred, Brooklyn-based multimedia singer/songwriter Cor.Ece, who joined the stage alongside Life On Planets.

RETROSPEKT is an intimate immersive music and art series, catering to those young at heart. It’s a pathway to discovery, inspired by nostalgia. In addition to a dynamic lineup of genre-crossing acts, the first installment of RETROSPEKT was an experiential masterclass. Visual artist and stage designer Berk Visual used 360° projection mapping and vintage television sets to garnish the centrally-located stage, creating a truly egalitarian experience for attendees.

LA’s most hotly-tipped immersive music experience also offered onsite flash tattoos, and revelers who inked the RETROSPEKT eye logo received free lifetime attendance to all future RETROSPEKT events.

Ensuring RETROSPEKT is an inviting space for all who enter, the event partnered with BrogileBox and To Write Love On Her Arms for onsite activations providing mental health resources.

Following the wildly successful inaugural edition of RETROSPEKT, the quarterly event series will return home to Ground Level Studios on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Register for more information at https://retrospekt.live/