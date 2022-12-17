RadioandMusic
4S Developers successfully delivered 1.1 MN Square Feet of Residential Space in Gurugram

MUMBAI: 4S Developers, the premier real estate developer in the NCR, renowned for transparency, excellence in construction, and impeccable service standards, is marking a major milestone: the delivery of over 1 million square feet of premium residential space in Gurugram. 4S Developers is on the cusp of truly transforming the real estate sector in Gurugram. 

The company has swiftly risen to prominence as a leader in the creation of low-rise independent floors in Gurugram, attracting the attention of the city's rising affluent and professional elite, who are avidly seeking the optimal blend of luxury and value.

Aradhya Homes, the company's flagship project, was unveiled in 2020. It is a premium low-rise development that is designed to be one of the city's liveliest, most open enclaves. It includes state-of-the-art amenities and design, as well as a futuristic aesthetic, to provide residents with the most sustainable living possible.

These premium floors are not only spacious but also the pinnacle of luxury, with their refined decor, smart home features, and completely modular kitchens. The enclaves' ample green areas also allow residents an opportunity to reconnect with nature without having to go far from their houses and give kids a place to run around and enjoy. This upscale neighbourhood include everything a person might want within walking distance, including a fully functional electrical grid, gated security, children's recreational spaces, and eateries.

Mr. Sanju Bhadana, Managing Director, 4S Developers, added, "While skyscrapers dominate the cityscape, a thoughtfully designed low-rise building might feel like a welcome change. Our trademark independent floors are unparalleled in the industry. Our reputation for providing clients with luxurious, high-quality residences that enhance their lives sets us apart from the competition. We are proud of 4S Developers for accomplishing this significant milestone.”

Adding to this, Mr. Narayan Bhadana, Managing Director, 4S Developers, said, “Every 4S project is intended to be a monument of unprecedented grandeur, establishing a new standard of excellence for the city of Gurugram and we intend to remain persistently loyal to our vision and commitment to high quality, exquisite design, and exceptionally rapid project delivery."

