Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi work around the clock for tumultuous techno treat '3 DAYS AWAKE'

MUMBAI: Techno mavens Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi have officially joined forces, coming together for the formidable techno whomper, ‘3 DAYS AWAKE’. Inspired by the demanding life of a globally touring DJ, the new release checks all the boxes for an unadulterated rave weapon, from its infectious hook and stomping beat to its dynamic percussion and deep, percolating acid synths. A track that’s guaranteed to shift your reality, ‘3 DAYS AWAKE’ is set for a December 16 release on Reinier Zonneveld’s very own Filth on Acid.

Sometimes when two people meet, there’s simply a click. This is exactly what happened when Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi casually met during their recent South American tours. Both artists were performing in Santiago de Chile that weekend and after a long day spent hanging around and drinking salty beer, the idea of making a track together just seemed like the thing to do. It wasn’t long before a heartpounding beat fell into place, but it was clear that something was missing. A few days later, Marco wanted to add a vocal but Stella mentioned that the days touring were heavy, she literally was awake for 3 days– Friday, Saturday, Sunday, nonstop! Marco fell in love with this phrase and asked Stella to record it by phone in the hotel. A hook was born. Both fell in love with the idea and after exporting that voicenote into Ableton, they decided to work it into their track, combining Marco’s voice with Stella’s unmistakable recording. The result was absolutely amazing, the perfect repetitive hook and an experience that many clubbers around the world can relate to. This is a common language directed to ravers and music lovers. Now, can you be “3 DAYS AWAKE?”

It's been an incredible year for the Italian-born, Barcelona-based Marco Faraone, including headlining gigs at Amnesia in Ibiza, as well as releases on his own label UNCAGE, Drumcode Rekids, We Are The Brave, and now the infamously hard-hitting Filth On Acid. Playing the perfect musical counterpart to Marco Faraone on this release is the Berlin-based Stella Bossi, who has been just as on form this year. Her high impact techno has built a reputation for wowing crowds all round the world and her The Beat Must Fuck label continues to make big move after big move.

Witness two techno titans joining forces for the turbulent Filth on Acid single ‘3 DAYS AWAKE’. Driven by bold, raw percussion and an eerily dark vocal sample, this is the perfect soundtrack for any weekend– from start to finish.

Find the new release out via Reinier Zonneveld’s Filth on Acid on December 16.

About Stella Bossi

Berghain and Burberry, Berlin Mitte and Mercedes, Techno basement and Headliner, Underground and over one million followers all over the social networks. The Berlin Djane is a provocative tomboy-species Techno-Tapir and hermaphrodites. The silent solo dancer holds together what doesn’t belong together. With her creative and remarkable stuff she entertains people all around the world. Pan-Pot, Fisher, Stefan Bodzin or Claptone already belong to her fans. Her trademark: her sunglasses. Behind that she hides her nightlife-damaged eyes. Her ears work certainly much better. In October 2020, she started running her own successful label called 'TheBeatMustFuck' that already streams way more than most established Technolabels. She even started releasing music on her own by the end of November. Stella is the pioneer of a new techno generation and belongs on every stage.

About Marco Faraone

Tuscany-born but now based in Barcelona, Faraone grew up with a DJ father and folk singing grandfather so was always bound to end up in music. After early forays into hip hop and drum & bass, it was techno that stole his love and soon saw him becoming a resident at Florence’s globally-renowned Tenax club. His regular sets saw him graduate from ‘crafty up-and-comer’ to one of modern techno’s most recognised and respected names with sets at Fabric, Panorama Bar, DC10 and many more of the world's most famous clubs. Marco Faraone had a sensational season at Amnesia in 2022. His blistering sets on the iconic Terrace and famous Main Room showed the diversity of his sound. As he lay down explosive sets across the house and techno spectrum he proved why he is one of the hottest names in the game. Now he's unleashed the power of his much-respected UNCAGE imprint and announced UNCAGE Events. Each one will find him playing the headline slot with a key label associate to make for fully immersive party experiences at the best clubs on the planet.His dexterity in the booth and ability to play big and powerful or more deep and nuanced left an indelible mark on all who heard him. His stylish productions make just as strong an impression: they have come thick and fast in the last few years with more than 40 original tracks, two full lengths and countless12"s. Testament to the diversity of his sound is the range of different labels he has released on, from techno favourites like Rekids and Drumcode to the iconic house of Defected. His own UNCAGE is now at the heart of the underground thanks to a steady stream of music from the legendary likes of Radio Slave, Mark Broom and Donato Dozzy next to new school talents such as Flug, Anfisa Letyago and Marcal. His famously creative and relentless output continues at the end of 2022 with a track on Alan Fitzpatrick'sWe Are The Brave, a remix of The Advent on his own UNCAGE label and new music on Drumcode and Filth On Acid. The new year brings a remix for Eats Everything on EI8HT and a track for the Rekids 50th release anniversary compilation as well as much more besides. All this proves that Marco Faraone very much embodies the sound of contemporary techno.