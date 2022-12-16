Khaab famed Rumman Ahmed is back with a love ballad Tu Tan Main sung by Asees Kaur is out now today and we are in love with it already

MUMBAI: Tu Tan Main, the love ballad that tells an endearing story of two individuals, has been making the noise since its teaser was released. The Punjabi track is an emotional rollercoaster ride that warms your heart and Asees Kaur ‘s voice is the perfect match for it .Khaab famed Rumman Ahmed and Luvdeep Saini's chemistry is simply adorable and we are loving every part of it.
The song ends up bringing a smile on your face and we are in love with the visuals of the track.
Talking about the song Asees kaur shared,”The song is really heart warming and simply will lighten up your day.I loved working on it and it was so much fun to collaborate with the entire team. I'm really looking forward to the audience's reaction to this song and I hope they shower the same love as they have been doing so far.”
Khaab girl Rumman Ahmed says,”The song surely is very close to my heart,and I have simply enjoyed working on it. It was an enriching experience for me to be on the sets of the song and shoot for it.Im hoping for the audiences to bless us and the song with all their love and support. The song surely is a romantic saga but yet it has a modish touch to it and yes the best part is the fun and frolic that it has.
The track has been sung by Asees Kaur and music and lyrics by Luvdeep Saini who also features in the song along with Rumman Ahmed. The song has released in Jugnu Global's YouTube channel and and all streaming platforms.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more
MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more
Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more
MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more
MUMBAI: Brooklyn-based songstress Enisa has shared her latest single “Olè.” The single is written by Enisa and co-written with Carmen Reece (notable...read more
MUMBAI: With a month until the release of their new J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired sophomore album “The Unconscious Mind Of Arda” due out this coming...read more
MUMBAI: Techno mavens Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi have officially joined forces, coming together for the formidable techno whomper, ‘3 DAYS AWAKE...read more
MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The...read more
MUMBAI: When you talk about the Indian Music Industry, you cannot go without mentioning the music maestro Adnan Sami. The artist's contribution to...read more