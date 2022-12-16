Khaab famed Rumman Ahmed is back with a love ballad Tu Tan Main sung by Asees Kaur is out now today and we are in love with it already

MUMBAI: Tu Tan Main, the love ballad that tells an endearing story of two individuals, has been making the noise since its teaser was released. The Punjabi track is an emotional rollercoaster ride that warms your heart and Asees Kaur ‘s voice is the perfect match for it .Khaab famed Rumman Ahmed and Luvdeep Saini's chemistry is simply adorable and we are loving every part of it.

The song ends up bringing a smile on your face and we are in love with the visuals of the track.

Talking about the song Asees kaur shared,”The song is really heart warming and simply will lighten up your day.I loved working on it and it was so much fun to collaborate with the entire team. I'm really looking forward to the audience's reaction to this song and I hope they shower the same love as they have been doing so far.”

Khaab girl Rumman Ahmed says,”The song surely is very close to my heart,and I have simply enjoyed working on it. It was an enriching experience for me to be on the sets of the song and shoot for it.Im hoping for the audiences to bless us and the song with all their love and support. The song surely is a romantic saga but yet it has a modish touch to it and yes the best part is the fun and frolic that it has.

The track has been sung by Asees Kaur and music and lyrics by Luvdeep Saini who also features in the song along with Rumman Ahmed. The song has released in Jugnu Global's YouTube channel and and all streaming platforms.