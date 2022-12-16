RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Dec 2022 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

How deep is their love? : Check out these underwater unseen pictures from Sachet Parampara's upcoming single 'Malang Sajna'

MUMBAI: The musical and magical couple Sachet and Parampara are set to enthral us to another full of life love song, Malang Sajna very soon. We just can’t keep calm! After teasing us with a cover version of Makhna and their upcoming single Malang Sajna’s mashup in the pool set-up, here’s sneak peek from their upcoming music video that is a testament that the duo lifts benchmark higher by offering something new in their every song! And this time they go deeper by literally in waters as the music video of Malang Sajna has been shot under-water! While the makers haven’t announced the date yet, the fans are surely anticipating a musical as well as visual treat soon!

Talking about the underwater sequence in the music video, Sachet Tandon said, "It was exciting to try something new that we have never done in our music videos. Eventhough it was quite a challenge as the weather was cold, it was still a completely new experience that I thoroughly enjoyed," to that Parampara added "When I first heard that we are going to be shooting a scene completely submerged in the water, I was a little nervous because it's not easy to hold your breath, but at the same time i was really excited. I'm glad that we did it and can't wait for the audience to see it."

Tags
Sachet Parampara Malang Sajna music 
Related news
 | 16 Dec 2022

Enisa returns with latest single 'Ole' single is an ode to the World Cup games 

MUMBAI: Brooklyn-based songstress Enisa has shared her latest single “Olè.” The single is written by Enisa and co-written with Carmen Reece (notable cuts include Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Ciara, and Kendrick Lamar). “Olè” is accompanied by a companion visual streaming now.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

7Bantaiz debut EP ‘Into The Slum' is a masterclass on self-contemplation

MUMBAI: Hailing from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, the multilingual hip-hop group is endlessly putting out relatable rhymes with clever music and incredible flow.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Celebrating a Decade of Global Resilience, A.R. Rahman Releases a Powerful, New Version of 'Infinite Love'

MUMBAI: When A.R. Rahman released "Infinite Love" in 2012, he didn't know it was going to start a movement. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer's anthem of peace, love and inclusivity inspired the globe in one of the darkest years which was widely predicted to end with the demise of the Earth.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2022

Renuka Panwar crosses one million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Young music sensation Renuka Panwar is one of the few names in the non film music circle who rose to fame at such a young age. The singer, who became a household name not just Haryana but all over India, has added another feather to her cap.

read more
 | 11 Dec 2022

Delhi Poetry Festival Season 6 celebrates the magical power of poetry

·   "My father was a hypocrite" said Rakesh Anand Bakshi from the stage of Delhi Poetry Festival season 6; in conversation with Brahmanand Singh about his life and father, the famous lyricist Anand Bakshi.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Gem & Jam adds more than 40 multi-genre acts to stacked 2023 festival lineup

MUMBAI: With less than two months away from Gem & Jam’s 15th annual edition, the three-day music and arts festival has added more than 40 acts to...read more

2
Frank Klassen delivers remix of Alar and Atlantis' Agony

MUMBAI: Reflecting on his most prolific year to-date, German artist and producer Frank Klassen puts his own unique spin on Alar & Atlantis’...read more

3
Enisa returns with latest single 'Ole' single is an ode to the World Cup games 

MUMBAI: Brooklyn-based songstress Enisa has shared her latest single “Olè.” The single is written by Enisa and co-written with Carmen Reece (notable...read more

4
Alison Wonderland launches FMU Records with Jon Casey & Dabow single, "I Surrender"

MUMBAI: Electronic music maven Alexandra Sholler - best known as Alison Wonderland - has officially launched her new record label, FMU Records. In...read more

5
Khaab famed Rumman Ahmed is back with a love ballad Tu Tan Main sung by Asees Kaur is out now today and we are in love with it already

MUMBAI: Tu Tan Main, the love ballad that tells an endearing story of two individuals, has been making the noise since its teaser was released. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games