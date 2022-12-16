RadioandMusic
News |  16 Dec 2022 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

Frank Klassen delivers remix of Alar and Atlantis' Agony

MUMBAI: Reflecting on his most prolific year to-date, German artist and producer Frank Klassen puts his own unique spin on Alar & Atlantis’ Agony in his stirring official remix – out now on ZEHN Records.

Stream / Purchase: Alar, Atlantis - Agony (Frank Klassen Remix)

Leaving the original’s vocals firmly intact, Frank expertly reworks Agony to take it to a dramatic and cinematic dimension. Inviting listeners into his hard-hitting alternative, Frank incorporates thunderous bass and erratic synths. Moving into a poignant break, Klassen blends his signature cello in harmony with the touching vocals. Building momentum once again, Frank conjures a captivating arrangement to draw the remix to a close, leaving listeners wanting more from the talented producer.

Recently selected as one of Tomorrowland’s ‘Future 4’ artists, and debuting on Purified Records with Fading, Frank Klassen has spent every moment of 2022 dedicated to his craft. Fusing raw instrumentals with house and techno sensibilities, he has become one of the scene’s most intriguing talents. From a very young age, he studied the cello, guitar and voice, creating the foundations for his path into electronic music. Gaining a loyal following with his breathtaking “Cello Live-Sets”, Frank takes audiences on a magical ride through the senses and spheres of electronic music. Boasting high profile collaborations, including with blues-rock legend Mungo Jerry (In The Summertime), Frank also released his I Was Lost EP on Tube & Berger’s label ZEHN Records in 2021. Sparking a deep connection with the duo, they discovered an undeniable synergy, which led them to collaborate on an exclusive NFT project where they released Feel The Same on RcrdShp, as well as their chart-topping collaboration Alive.

Touring the world from Europe to America, Frank played stand-out shows this summer at Ushuaïa Ibiza and Parookaville, and has an array of exciting bookings on the horizon. With his captivating live performances, top quality productions and an unbridled passion for music, Frank Klassen will continue to rise into a league of his own in 2023.                      

