RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Dec 2022 14:22 |  By RnMTeam

Snakehips, Bia, and Lucky Daye CONNECT on new track "SOLITUDE"

MUMBAI: Snakehips have delivered the perfect sonic palette for BIA and Lucky Daye’s vocals in their brand-new track “Solitude”, released on Helix Records. “Come and break my solitude,” BIA sings over an Amapiano-inspired bassline, punctuated by harmonies from Lucky Daye.

The track is the most recent single that will feature on Snakehips’ highly anticipated debut album, “never worry”, which will be dropping early next year. The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and “WATER.” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine. Their most exciting project to date, the album will be packed full of Snakehips’ signature groove within a fuzzy mesh of boundary-pushing R&B, hip hop, and dance music.

Working with superstars like Anderson .Paak, H.E.R and Davido helped cement Snakehips as global tastemakers with an ear for the sound of tomorrow. Their catalogue of hits include lush and sultry ‘On & On’, dreamy single ‘Days With You’, mega-hit ‘All My Friends’ (ft. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper), pop banger ‘Cruel’ featuring ZAYN, and 4-track EP ‘Forever (Pt. II)’.

His name “Lucky Daye” is derived from the idea of where luck meets opportunity, yet we are the lucky ones. However, Lucky Daye’s success is attributed to years of hard work and vision. In 2019, singer/songwriter Lucky Daye released his groundbreaking debut studio album Painted, armed with his 2018 explosive hit single “Roll Some Mo.” The Grammy-nominated project formally introduced the world to an artist who has not only transformed R&B music with his sound, but also earned every accolade he’s achieved, tenfold. As Lucky leans into his follow-up album Candydrip, he enters a brand new chapter in his career, fueled with a renewed perspective and constant elevation.

Platinum Recording Artist BIA has gradually been traveling along her "own lane within music, a lane that only she can occupy. Raised in Boston, the rap femme fatale is known for music that possesses both biting wit and a boldly authentic swag. By the close of 2020, she dropped her For Certain EP, armed with the hit single "Whole Lotta Money" - a song with a central message that unlimited currency can be both mental and physical. The EP reached the Top 10 of Billboard's Heatseekers Album Charts, with the aforementioned single becoming a sleeper hit that would bring her uncharted success into 2021. BIA has much more in store as one of the most raved about (and streamed) artists within hip- hop.

BIA says of the new single, “I hope anyone who listens to the song can find someone that can break their solitude."

Tags
Zayn Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 15 Dec 2022

"We want a full version": Sachet-Parampara’s recent mashup on a new song leaves the fans wanting for more! 

MUMBAI: If we think about the popular song mashup trend of two completely different songs that actually sound good together, Sachet -Parampara are the names that immediately come to our mind.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

5 songs by music maestro Adnan Sami that are most played on our playlists in 2022

MUMBAI: When you talk about the Indian Music Industry, you cannot go without mentioning the music maestro Adnan Sami. The artist's contribution to the industry is a massive and unforgettable one. Be it any era, Adnan Sami's magic only continues to increase over time.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

A new energetic love track from Vishal Mishra, Chandni is now out on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in an energetic beat that will make your soul happy. Simple words, but very layered melodies—that's the best combination that describes Chandni.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Seth Troxler packs his sonic sleigh ahead of 12 Mixes of Troxler

The Troxmas tradition continues on December 15 with a dozen of Seth Troxler’s personal favorite sets from 2022

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Rockshots Records - Tolkien Inspired Power Metallers RuinThrone New Music Video "I Am The Night"

MUMBAI: With a month until the release of their new J.R.R.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Smashing Dreams releases The Iconoclastic Heavy Single "Kiss .38"

MUMBAI: With its heavy sound and full of iconoclastic influences, Smashing Dreams, a Heavy Rock band from São Paulo/Brazil, releases KISS .38, the...read more

2
Seth Troxler packs his sonic sleigh ahead of 12 Mixes of Troxler

The Troxmas tradition continues on December 15 with a dozen of Seth Troxler’s personal favorite sets from 2022 read more

3
Rockshots Records - Tolkien Inspired Power Metallers RuinThrone New Music Video "I Am The Night"

MUMBAI: With a month until the release of their new J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired sophomore album “The Unconscious Mind Of Arda” due out this coming...read more

4
A new energetic love track from Vishal Mishra, Chandni is now out on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in...read more

5
Celebrating a Decade of Global Resilience, A.R. Rahman Releases a Powerful, New Version of 'Infinite Love'

MUMBAI: When A.R. Rahman released "Infinite Love" in 2012, he didn't know it was going to start a movement. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer's...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games