RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Dec 2022 14:26 |  By RnMTeam

Smashing Dreams releases The Iconoclastic Heavy Single "Kiss .38"

MUMBAI: With its heavy sound and full of iconoclastic influences, Smashing Dreams, a Heavy Rock band from São Paulo/Brazil, releases KISS .38, the group's new single that brings the horrors of war to our ears. The track has just been released on all streaming platforms via the Latin American label Electric Funeral Records.

The band formed by Victor Dehé (vocals and guitar) and Lucas Ribeiro (drums), brings their first single from the EP Smashing Dreams with many influences from bands like Ghost, Metallica and Foo Fighters. “KISS .38 has heavy riffs, a venomous sound, and lyrics that portray, in addition to the evils of conflicts caused by polarization, the current moment where political moods follow this orientation, both in Brazil and in the rest of the world”, says Dehé .

The work was produced by Pedro Zomer (Zomer Studios) and released by Electric Funeral Records. When performing the song, Victor splits his guitar signal, generating an octave sound with fuzz on the bass amp, and a good deal of distortion on the guitar, making the riffs gain weight.

In 2017, Smashing Dreams had the single "A Spade is a Spade" as part of Fusa Records' Underground Voices compilation. At the end of the following year, they released their self-titled debut album. From this work, the song “Looks Real” appeared on the 89 FM radio program.

About Smashing Dreams: Created in 2016, Smashing Dreams brings a strong iconoclastic and nihilistic attitude to their songs and unites alternative music with heavy rock, working textures in their sound – which stylistically does not have bass in its line-up.

Tags
Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 15 Dec 2022

"We want a full version": Sachet-Parampara’s recent mashup on a new song leaves the fans wanting for more! 

MUMBAI: If we think about the popular song mashup trend of two completely different songs that actually sound good together, Sachet -Parampara are the names that immediately come to our mind.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

5 songs by music maestro Adnan Sami that are most played on our playlists in 2022

MUMBAI: When you talk about the Indian Music Industry, you cannot go without mentioning the music maestro Adnan Sami. The artist's contribution to the industry is a massive and unforgettable one. Be it any era, Adnan Sami's magic only continues to increase over time.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

A new energetic love track from Vishal Mishra, Chandni is now out on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in an energetic beat that will make your soul happy. Simple words, but very layered melodies—that's the best combination that describes Chandni.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Seth Troxler packs his sonic sleigh ahead of 12 Mixes of Troxler

The Troxmas tradition continues on December 15 with a dozen of Seth Troxler’s personal favorite sets from 2022

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Rockshots Records - Tolkien Inspired Power Metallers RuinThrone New Music Video "I Am The Night"

MUMBAI: With a month until the release of their new J.R.R.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Seth Troxler packs his sonic sleigh ahead of 12 Mixes of Troxler

The Troxmas tradition continues on December 15 with a dozen of Seth Troxler’s personal favorite sets from 2022 read more

2
Rockshots Records - Tolkien Inspired Power Metallers RuinThrone New Music Video "I Am The Night"

MUMBAI: With a month until the release of their new J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired sophomore album “The Unconscious Mind Of Arda” due out this coming...read more

3
A new energetic love track from Vishal Mishra, Chandni is now out on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in...read more

4
Celebrating a Decade of Global Resilience, A.R. Rahman Releases a Powerful, New Version of 'Infinite Love'

MUMBAI: When A.R. Rahman released "Infinite Love" in 2012, he didn't know it was going to start a movement. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer's...read more

5
7Bantaiz debut EP ‘Into The Slum' is a masterclass on self-contemplation

MUMBAI: Hailing from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, the multilingual hip-hop group is endlessly putting out relatable rhymes with clever music and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games