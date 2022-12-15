Smashing Dreams releases The Iconoclastic Heavy Single "Kiss .38"

MUMBAI: With its heavy sound and full of iconoclastic influences, Smashing Dreams, a Heavy Rock band from São Paulo/Brazil, releases KISS .38, the group's new single that brings the horrors of war to our ears. The track has just been released on all streaming platforms via the Latin American label Electric Funeral Records.

The band formed by Victor Dehé (vocals and guitar) and Lucas Ribeiro (drums), brings their first single from the EP Smashing Dreams with many influences from bands like Ghost, Metallica and Foo Fighters. “KISS .38 has heavy riffs, a venomous sound, and lyrics that portray, in addition to the evils of conflicts caused by polarization, the current moment where political moods follow this orientation, both in Brazil and in the rest of the world”, says Dehé .

The work was produced by Pedro Zomer (Zomer Studios) and released by Electric Funeral Records. When performing the song, Victor splits his guitar signal, generating an octave sound with fuzz on the bass amp, and a good deal of distortion on the guitar, making the riffs gain weight.

In 2017, Smashing Dreams had the single "A Spade is a Spade" as part of Fusa Records' Underground Voices compilation. At the end of the following year, they released their self-titled debut album. From this work, the song “Looks Real” appeared on the 89 FM radio program.

About Smashing Dreams: Created in 2016, Smashing Dreams brings a strong iconoclastic and nihilistic attitude to their songs and unites alternative music with heavy rock, working textures in their sound – which stylistically does not have bass in its line-up.