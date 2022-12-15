Smashing Dreams releases The Iconoclastic Heavy Single "Kiss .38"

MUMBAI: With its heavy sound and full of iconoclastic influences, Smashing Dreams, a Heavy Rock band from São Paulo/Brazil, releases KISS .38, the group's new single that brings the horrors of war to our ears. The track has just been released on all streaming platforms via the Latin American label Electric Funeral Records.
The band formed by Victor Dehé (vocals and guitar) and Lucas Ribeiro (drums), brings their first single from the EP Smashing Dreams with many influences from bands like Ghost, Metallica and Foo Fighters. “KISS .38 has heavy riffs, a venomous sound, and lyrics that portray, in addition to the evils of conflicts caused by polarization, the current moment where political moods follow this orientation, both in Brazil and in the rest of the world”, says Dehé .
The work was produced by Pedro Zomer (Zomer Studios) and released by Electric Funeral Records. When performing the song, Victor splits his guitar signal, generating an octave sound with fuzz on the bass amp, and a good deal of distortion on the guitar, making the riffs gain weight.
In 2017, Smashing Dreams had the single "A Spade is a Spade" as part of Fusa Records' Underground Voices compilation. At the end of the following year, they released their self-titled debut album. From this work, the song “Looks Real” appeared on the 89 FM radio program.
About Smashing Dreams: Created in 2016, Smashing Dreams brings a strong iconoclastic and nihilistic attitude to their songs and unites alternative music with heavy rock, working textures in their sound – which stylistically does not have bass in its line-up.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more
MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more
Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more
MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more
The Troxmas tradition continues on December 15 with a dozen of Seth Troxler’s personal favorite sets from 2022 read more
MUMBAI: With a month until the release of their new J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired sophomore album “The Unconscious Mind Of Arda” due out this coming...read more
MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in...read more
MUMBAI: When A.R. Rahman released "Infinite Love" in 2012, he didn't know it was going to start a movement. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer's...read more
MUMBAI: Hailing from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, the multilingual hip-hop group is endlessly putting out relatable rhymes with clever music and...read more