Seth Troxler packs his sonic sleigh ahead of 12 Mixes of Troxler

MUMBAI: Seth also shared a special Holiday message: "2022 - what a year. In many ways this was year one PC. The loss we endured turned into love we shared. This holiday is a memory of all we lost and gained, and I have a small gift for you. Being a man of tradition I want to wish you all a Merry Troxmas with 12 of my favorite live DJ sets of the year. Straight from my personal archive, it’s a real mixture of clubs, festivals and, of course, B2B’s from all around the world. It’s been a whirlwind. Something crazy like 24 hours of music, all available on my Soundcloud. So Indulge your ears this holiday season, your favorite funny rave uncle dad loves you very much.

Merry Troxmas to one and all!"

Listen to The Twelve Mixes Of Troxmas here

On the twelfth day of Troxmas, Seth Troxler sent to me,

Twelve mixes mixing,

Eleven drum-kits drumming,

Ten tables turning,

Nine dancers dancing,

Eight faders fading,

Seven samplers sampling (or Slackers slacking),

Six beats a-playing,

Five golden USBs,

Four swerving beats,

Three CDJ3000s,

Two FX knobs,

And a year of mixes for absolutely free.

About Seth Troxler

Seth Troxler is one of electronic music’s most instantly recognisable artists. He has carved out his own unique path as a cultural commentator, art curator, restaurateur and entrepreneur. Descended from a family of cowboys and Baptist preachers, Seth is part African-American, with a singular approach to viewing the world through the prism of contemporary music culture. Since the move from Detroit to Berlin, then settling in London for a number of years, and now with his time divided between Ibiza and Berlin (Round 2), Seth has established himself as one of the world’s biggest DJs (voted the world’s number one DJ in scene bible Resident Advisor and gracing the front cover of Mixmag three times). Right from the word go, Seth has been as passionate about food and contemporary art as he is about music, and these two interests have resonated at all points, perpetually parallel to his music career. Extremely well traveled, constantly searching and experiencing, Seth Troxler continues to follow his own unique path.