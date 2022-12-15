A new energetic love track from Vishal Mishra, Chandni is now out on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in an energetic beat that will make your soul happy. Simple words, but very layered melodies—that's the best combination that describes Chandni.
Click here to watch the song-
Vishal Mishra's captivating voice is complemented by beautiful lyrics and an upbeat melody by Vishal Mishra and Kamal Kishore that make it easy on the lips with a great hook line.
The music video has the irresistible enthusiasm of a newly found lover where Vishal is seen living it up with his lady love in lovely Dubai settings.
This lovely ballad is going to become everyone's new favourite owing to its soul-touching melody and lyrics about blossoming love.
