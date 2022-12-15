RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Dec 2022 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

A new energetic love track from Vishal Mishra, Chandni is now out on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in an energetic beat that will make your soul happy. Simple words, but very layered melodies—that's the best combination that describes Chandni.

Click here to watch the song- 

 
Vishal Mishra's captivating voice is complemented by beautiful lyrics and an upbeat melody by Vishal Mishra and Kamal Kishore that make it easy on the lips with a great hook line.
The music video has the irresistible enthusiasm of a newly found lover where Vishal is seen living it up with his lady love in lovely Dubai settings.
 
This lovely ballad is going to become everyone's new favourite owing to its soul-touching melody and lyrics about blossoming love.

Tags
VYRL Originals Vishal Mishra music Songs
Related news
 | 15 Dec 2022

"We want a full version": Sachet-Parampara’s recent mashup on a new song leaves the fans wanting for more! 

MUMBAI: If we think about the popular song mashup trend of two completely different songs that actually sound good together, Sachet -Parampara are the names that immediately come to our mind.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

5 songs by music maestro Adnan Sami that are most played on our playlists in 2022

MUMBAI: When you talk about the Indian Music Industry, you cannot go without mentioning the music maestro Adnan Sami. The artist's contribution to the industry is a massive and unforgettable one. Be it any era, Adnan Sami's magic only continues to increase over time.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Seth Troxler packs his sonic sleigh ahead of 12 Mixes of Troxler

The Troxmas tradition continues on December 15 with a dozen of Seth Troxler’s personal favorite sets from 2022

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Rockshots Records - Tolkien Inspired Power Metallers RuinThrone New Music Video "I Am The Night"

MUMBAI: With a month until the release of their new J.R.R.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Smashing Dreams releases The Iconoclastic Heavy Single "Kiss .38"

MUMBAI: With its heavy sound and full of iconoclastic influences, Smashing Dreams, a Heavy Rock band from São Paulo/Brazil, releases KISS .38, the group's new single that brings the horrors of war to our ears.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Celebrating a Decade of Global Resilience, A.R. Rahman Releases a Powerful, New Version of 'Infinite Love'

MUMBAI: When A.R. Rahman released "Infinite Love" in 2012, he didn't know it was going to start a movement. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer's...read more

2
7Bantaiz debut EP ‘Into The Slum' is a masterclass on self-contemplation

MUMBAI: Hailing from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, the multilingual hip-hop group is endlessly putting out relatable rhymes with clever music and...read more

3
5 songs by music maestro Adnan Sami that are most played on our playlists in 2022

MUMBAI: When you talk about the Indian Music Industry, you cannot go without mentioning the music maestro Adnan Sami. The artist's contribution to...read more

4
"We want a full version": Sachet-Parampara’s recent mashup on a new song leaves the fans wanting for more! 

MUMBAI: If we think about the popular song mashup trend of two completely different songs that actually sound good together, Sachet -Parampara are...read more

5
A new energetic love track from Vishal Mishra, Chandni is now out on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals presents the fervent love song "Chandni" by ace composer and singer Vishal Mishra. It narrates love, romance, and passion in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games