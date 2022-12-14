RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Dec 2022 16:17 |  By RnMTeam

Renuka Panwar crosses one million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Young music sensation Renuka Panwar is one of the few names in the non film music circle who rose to fame at such a young age. The singer, who became a household name not just Haryana but all over India, has added another feather to her cap. Renuka's YouTube channel has now crossed over 1 Million subscribers. The talented singer crossed the landmark on 14th December and has since, been flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans across the globe.

Renuka’s tracks 52 gaj ka daman,Chatak Matak,Kabootar and Bahu Mol ki have become cult tracks in the Haryanvi music scene. Her songs have clocked billions of views and she’s currently one of the most sought after artists in the Haryanvi industry which is slowly translating into Bollywood. Infact her most popular song '52 Gaj Ka Daman' is still one of the most viewed song on YouTube with over 1.46 Billion views. Renuka is often seen uploading BTS, Vlogs and sharing the anecdotes of her day to day life on her YouTube channel, which garners a lot of attention and her subscribers lap up and appreciate all her content. Renuka’s relatable content coupled with her chart buster music has what has propelled her popularity to soaring heights.

Commenting on the same, Renuka says "It's always amazing when people show so much love towards my work. As an artist it pushes me to create more content that pushes the envelope in terms of music. I’m glad that I have established a connection with my fans and I hope to keep providing more entertaining content in the future."

Tags
 Renuka Panwar Youtube music 
Related news
 | 11 Dec 2022

Delhi Poetry Festival Season 6 celebrates the magical power of poetry

·   "My father was a hypocrite" said Rakesh Anand Bakshi from the stage of Delhi Poetry Festival season 6; in conversation with Brahmanand Singh about his life and father, the famous lyricist Anand Bakshi.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Budweiser India's latest FIFA campaign featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Masaba Gupta amongst other top Indian artists inspires consumers to take on the world

ringing art, music and culture to the center stage, Budweiser gives a platform to young gamechangers, who have carved a niche for themselves and taken India and the world by storm.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Get ready to witness Post Malone’s India debut this weekend in Mumbai 

MUMBAI: This winter's international concert season in India has just gotten hotter. American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Post Malone, known for his variegated vocals, is making his debut in Mumbai, India on 10th December.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Divo onboards a host of regional content creators to offer them a wider reach via podcasts

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has onboarded multiple content creators to release exclusive podcasts for them in Indian regional languages.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Babil Khan receives rave reviews for his performance in Qala!

MUMBAI: It’s pouring rave reviews for Babil Khan, critics hail him as the biggest discovery of the year!  Bollywood’s newest wunderkind Babil Khan is receiving rave reviews for his maiden performance in the psychological drama Qala, now streaming on Netflix. 

read more

RnM Biz

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

RED FM introduces bajao for a cause initiative "We For Veterans"

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced its latesread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Renuka Panwar crosses one million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Young music sensation Renuka Panwar is one of the few names in the non film music circle who rose to fame at such a young age. The singer,...read more

2
Prashant Ingole's latest rap song 'Hey Ishq' is inspired by his own angst put together

MUMBAI: After giving us some hit tracks in Bollywood like Malhari, Gajanana, Party On My Mind and many more, lyricist Prashant Ingole is on a quest...read more

3
Ingrooves Music Group signs Rochak Kohli’s R Music to Global Distribution Deal

MUMBAI: International Music Distribution Company will release Rochak Kohli’s new single “Pehli Baar Mile” on December 14th, 2022. On December 14th,...read more

4
KOFI TEAMS UP WITH RISING AFRO-R&B STAR NONSO AMADI FOR NEW SINGLE "I'M YOURS"

MUMBAI: Ghanaian-Canadian artist Kofi teamed up with rising Afro-R&B star Nonso Amadi for his new single, "I'm Yours". The melodic track, written...read more

5
Shah Rule and Jai Dhir create "Tension" with their new track

MUMBAI: This Punjabi and English earworm hits the right spot to be the grooviest heartache anthem Tension: https://jaidhir.lnk.to/Tension Release...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games