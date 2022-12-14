Renuka Panwar crosses one million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Young music sensation Renuka Panwar is one of the few names in the non film music circle who rose to fame at such a young age. The singer, who became a household name not just Haryana but all over India, has added another feather to her cap. Renuka's YouTube channel has now crossed over 1 Million subscribers. The talented singer crossed the landmark on 14th December and has since, been flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans across the globe.

Renuka’s tracks 52 gaj ka daman,Chatak Matak,Kabootar and Bahu Mol ki have become cult tracks in the Haryanvi music scene. Her songs have clocked billions of views and she’s currently one of the most sought after artists in the Haryanvi industry which is slowly translating into Bollywood. Infact her most popular song '52 Gaj Ka Daman' is still one of the most viewed song on YouTube with over 1.46 Billion views. Renuka is often seen uploading BTS, Vlogs and sharing the anecdotes of her day to day life on her YouTube channel, which garners a lot of attention and her subscribers lap up and appreciate all her content. Renuka’s relatable content coupled with her chart buster music has what has propelled her popularity to soaring heights.

Commenting on the same, Renuka says "It's always amazing when people show so much love towards my work. As an artist it pushes me to create more content that pushes the envelope in terms of music. I’m glad that I have established a connection with my fans and I hope to keep providing more entertaining content in the future."