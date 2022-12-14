Prashant Ingole's latest rap song 'Hey Ishq' is inspired by his own angst put together

MUMBAI: After giving us some hit tracks in Bollywood like Malhari, Gajanana, Party On My Mind and many more, lyricist Prashant Ingole is on a quest to release his Independent music. Prashant has collaborated with many artists from the industry and now he has released his latest track Hey Ishq written, sung and composed by Prashant himself.

Song Link:-

Please tell us about Hey Ishq ?

- Hey Ishq is an ANGST of my own self put together in words which my heart felt after my break up in January. Most of my songs are my personal expression put poetically in words. Hey Ishq is mine but from every person in love and his/her point of view. It's what the people in love go through where the world looks rosy when the couple is together and looks barren land post they separate..

Your future releases ?

- Hey Ishq is the second song from my album (will release the album with the title track on 7th Feb) so won't disclose the title here. But the album comprises 7 songs. It's a story of every man and a woman, every boy and a girl who see life very closely. And the moments they go through and those feelings they come across in Life.