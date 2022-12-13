KOFI TEAMS UP WITH RISING AFRO-R&B STAR NONSO AMADI FOR NEW SINGLE "I'M YOURS"

MUMBAI: Ghanaian-Canadian artist Kofi teamed up with rising Afro-R&B star Nonso Amadi for his new single, "I'm Yours". The melodic track, written and co-produced by Kofi, is an infectious affirmation of one's commitment to their love despite hard times. "I'm Yours" is the second single from Kofi's forthcoming EP, 'Just to Piss You Off', set to release in March 2023. Kofi has had a prolific 2022, releasing his debut album, 'Why Not?' spawning the stand-out tracks "On Me" and "Haunt Me" w/ 2KBABY, followed by a remix EP featuring YUMBS, KDDO, and Perruzi, and his latest single "Uninvited".

Kofi carries with him over 35 million streams globally, and amassed over 500 thousand global streams under his belt for his previously-released singles.

Kofi has quietly morphed from humble beginnings in Scarborough, Toronto to college volleyball superstar to culture-shifting singer, rapper, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, absorbing the lessons, wisdom, and skills from each phase. At the same time, he takes control of his destiny, conceiving and executing a singular vision through his lyrics and production.

Armed with his MacBook, he became a go-to engineer for various local artists and taught himself how to produce in high school. Eventually, he wound up at UCLA as a star on the Bruins volleyball team. Simultaneously, he gained traction with a series of independent singles, including “Came Up” and “Wake Up”. Picking up further momentum, he joined forces with multi platinum Canadian rapper Pressa on “Snow'' and landed a sync placement on the NBA 2K20 Soundtrack with “Hold Me Down”.

Signing to Red Bull Records, he revealed the 'Story of My Life' EP in 2020, producing three of the project’s six cuts himself. The single “Babygirl” captured #1 on the Soundcloud New & Hot US Chart, #2 on the Soundcloud Top 50 US Singles Chart, and #4 on the Soundcloud New & Hot Global Chart. Along the way, he also earned high-profile fans such as Drake, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and Kardinal Offishall, to name a few. Kofi has amassed over ten million streams to date, and incited applause from the likes of The New York Times, Complex, Earmilk and more.