RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Dec 2022 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

KOFI TEAMS UP WITH RISING AFRO-R&B STAR NONSO AMADI FOR NEW SINGLE "I'M YOURS"

MUMBAI: Ghanaian-Canadian artist Kofi teamed up with rising Afro-R&B star Nonso Amadi for his new single, "I'm Yours". The melodic track, written and co-produced by Kofi, is an infectious affirmation of one's commitment to their love despite hard times. "I'm Yours" is the second single from Kofi's forthcoming EP, 'Just to Piss You Off', set to release in March 2023. Kofi has had a prolific 2022, releasing his debut album, 'Why Not?' spawning the stand-out tracks "On Me" and "Haunt Me" w/ 2KBABY, followed by a remix EP featuring YUMBS, KDDO, and Perruzi, and his latest single "Uninvited".

Kofi carries with him over 35 million streams globally, and amassed over 500 thousand global streams under his belt for his previously-released singles.

Kofi has quietly morphed from humble beginnings in Scarborough, Toronto to college volleyball superstar to culture-shifting singer, rapper, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, absorbing the lessons, wisdom, and skills from each phase. At the same time, he takes control of his destiny, conceiving and executing a singular vision through his lyrics and production.

Armed with his MacBook, he became a go-to engineer for various local artists and taught himself how to produce in high school. Eventually, he wound up at UCLA as a star on the Bruins volleyball team. Simultaneously, he gained traction with a series of independent singles, including “Came Up” and “Wake Up”. Picking up further momentum, he joined forces with multi platinum Canadian rapper Pressa on “Snow'' and landed a sync placement on the NBA 2K20 Soundtrack with “Hold Me Down”. 

Signing to Red Bull Records, he revealed the 'Story of My Life' EP in 2020, producing three of the project’s six cuts himself. The single “Babygirl” captured #1 on the Soundcloud New & Hot US Chart, #2 on the Soundcloud Top 50 US Singles Chart, and #4 on the Soundcloud New & Hot Global Chart. Along the way, he also earned high-profile fans such as Drake, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and Kardinal Offishall, to name a few. Kofi has amassed over ten million streams to date, and incited applause from the likes of The New York Times, Complex, Earmilk and more. 

Tags
Kofi music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Dec 2022

Shah Rule and Jai Dhir create "Tension" with their new track

MUMBAI: This Punjabi and English earworm hits the right spot to be the grooviest heartache anthem Tension: https://jaidhir.lnk.to/Tension Release Date: 13/12/2022 Label: Gully Gang / Mass Appeal India  Genre: Pop/Rap

read more
 | 13 Dec 2022

Ingrooves Music Group signs Rochak Kohli’s R Music to Global Distribution Deal

MUMBAI: International Music Distribution Company will release Rochak Kohli’s new single “Pehli Baar Mile” on December 14th, 2022.

read more
 | 12 Dec 2022

Five tracks by Harrdy Sandhu that are timeless!

MUMBAI: Harrdy Sandhu, the heartthrob and performer, has reached a watershed moment in his music career. Sandhu's most popular song, "Kya Baat Ay,"  got a flirtatious touch in "Kya Baat Hai 2.0" in the upcoming film 'Govinda Mera Naam'.

read more
 | 12 Dec 2022

Season 6 of the Delhi Poetry Festival was concluded with a power-packed performance by Rabbi Shergill, RJ Rocky, and Maheep Singh's comedy

MUMBAI: The Delhi Poetry Festival - 6 was concluded with a powerful music performance by popular Rock-Sufi artist Rabbi Shergill at the amphitheatre of the Indian Habitat Centre, Delhi.

read more
 | 10 Dec 2022

Alia Bhatt joins Rapper King’s Maan Meri Jaan Supremacy

New Mommy Alia Bhatt recently posted a story about listening to the current chart-topper from Hip-hop Icon, "Maan Meri Jaan," which is on top of India’s Spotify chart and taking the third spot on the Spotify Global Chart. She described the song as her "mood" for the day.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

RED FM introduces bajao for a cause initiative "We For Veterans"

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced its latesread more

Podimo Hires longtime Apple Music Executive Claus Thune as Global Director of Programming

MUMBAI: Copenhagen, 7 December, 2022 - Podimo, Europe’s fastest-growing subscription service for read more

Apple introduces Apple Music Sing

MUMBAI: Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature for fans to easread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Ingrooves Music Group signs Rochak Kohli’s R Music to Global Distribution Deal

MUMBAI: International Music Distribution Company will release Rochak Kohli’s new single “Pehli Baar Mile” on December 14th, 2022. On December 14th,...read more

2
Season 6 of the Delhi Poetry Festival was concluded with a power-packed performance by Rabbi Shergill, RJ Rocky, and Maheep Singh's comedy

MUMBAI: The Delhi Poetry Festival - 6 was concluded with a powerful music performance by popular Rock-Sufi artist Rabbi Shergill at the amphitheatre...read more

3
International League T20 Launches Official Anthem 'Halla Halla' produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah

MUMBAI: Celebrating the incredible power of cricket as a sport and the scintillating entertainment the T20 format provides, the International League...read more

4
Shah Rule and Jai Dhir create "Tension" with their new track

MUMBAI: This Punjabi and English earworm hits the right spot to be the grooviest heartache anthem Tension: https://jaidhir.lnk.to/Tension Release...read more

5
KOFI TEAMS UP WITH RISING AFRO-R&B STAR NONSO AMADI FOR NEW SINGLE "I'M YOURS"

MUMBAI: Ghanaian-Canadian artist Kofi teamed up with rising Afro-R&B star Nonso Amadi for his new single, "I'm Yours". The melodic track, written...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games