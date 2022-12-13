Ingrooves Music Group signs Rochak Kohli’s R Music to Global Distribution Deal

MUMBAI: International Music Distribution Company will release Rochak Kohli’s new single “Pehli Baar Mile” on December 14th, 2022.

Ingrooves Music Group, a world leader in music distribution, Marketing and Technology, has signed the Mumbai-based R Music label to a global distribution deal. Rochak Kohli, an accomplished Musician and filmmaker, is the founder and CEO of R Music.

“Rochak, an enormous star in his own right, has a true vision for R Music, one which we feel privileged to be a part of,” said Amit Sharma, Country Manager of India for Ingrooves. “Kicking things off with this new single is a perfect way to introduce the label to our audience. We have an ambitious slate of releases planned for 2023.”

There is a sea of talent in our country,” said Kohli. “And with R Music we plan to nurture and develop the next generation of music stars. We plan to release 25 original songs in the first year itself, with quality being our focus. Having Amit and Ingrooves as a partner on our journey is hugely important to us and we’re excited to get started.”

Ingrooves Music Group is a world leader in music distribution, marketing, and technology that empowers independent labels and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and thrive in the global music industry. Ingrooves offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes marketing strategy, insights and analytics, rights management, advertising, royalty accounting, video monetization, and music licensing, all accessible through an intuitive client platform. The company has offices throughout the United States (HQ), Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Operating everywhere music is streamed, Ingrooves is part of Virgin Music Group, the newly formed global independent music division of Universal Music Group.

