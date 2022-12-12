Season 6 of the Delhi Poetry Festival was concluded with a power-packed performance by Rabbi Shergill, RJ Rocky, and Maheep Singh's comedy

MUMBAI: The Delhi Poetry Festival - 6 was concluded with a powerful music performance by popular Rock-Sufi artist Rabbi Shergill at the amphitheatre of the Indian Habitat Centre, Delhi. In the concluding session, he expressed his concern about the waning use of Punjabi language, the mindset which says it's not the language of commercial business is perhaps an important reason for taking it to the verge of death and Delhi losing its shine of Hindustani language and the Sanskritization of Hindi as a language in a gripping conversation and thought-provoking session with Dolly Singh. Rabbi Shergill emphasized that a language should be the one in which you can express your deepest emotions easily and stressed the importance of organizing one’s thoughts in his own mind which could happen by staying connected with one’s very own culture.

The session ended with the launch of a book by Rabbi Shergill at the curtain-downer of the 6th edition of the Delhi Poetry Festival. The book named ‘A Poem Trots Along ’ is a children's poetry book on different poetry patterns and forms written and compiled by Dolly Singh, Founder and Festival Director of the Delhi Poetry Festival. In a thanking note, she said “ Poets are harbingers of hope in our society. Delhi Poetry Festival is our endeavour to keep that hope alive. We thank all poets who gave us their valuable time & presence to enrich the festival this season.

Poetry from all walks

The day dawned with an open-mic recitation of English, Haryanvi, Hindi, and Urdu poems, Ghazal singing, and a beautiful and all-engaging enactment of an episode from Mahabharat.

Pallavi Mahajan, Gaurav Arora, RJ Rocky, and Maheep Singh’s satirical explanation of school poems and funny Bollywood lyrics gave a hearty laugh to the audience. Maheep did a sharp and funny satire about the whole sorry business of writing poetry and its explanation being taught in schools.

Down the memory lane of Partition

An interesting discussion took place talking about echoes of partition by Sukrita Paul Kumar, and Urvashi Bhutalia and was moderated by Iqbal Ahmad. Bhutalia recounted the incomprehensible catharsis and wounds partition had left in the DNA of people who faced it. She said, "Those were the days when especially women stayed within the confinements of home, and their dignity was measured on that parameter. The lives of women changed overnight, now they were left to wander and live on streets and roads anywhere under the sky. Women faced many hardships, hatred, and all sorts of emotional turbulence throughout that period." She also mentioned "emotional histories are easier to trace for women. And, Language is political literature, from where will you get the words and vocabulary to describe pain, especially in a society that isn't willing to listen, and not willing to discuss sex and women plainly,"

The Plight of Modern Heer

People were charmed by Rene Singh's fine singing as the session began with her sweet and soothing voice. Four women discussed the significance of Heer in today’s society. It was hosted by Dolly Singh, who talked to Sakoon Singh, Dr. Vanita, and Rene Singh about the Heer of the past and today. The discussion was themed at women who are still finding it a challenge to live life on their terms. Heer, back then fought as much as she could before she was defeated by the norms of the regressive society. How’s the Heer of today coping in the given conditions? The session started with a musical tribute to Punjabi Sufi poet Waris Shah; Rene Singh sang soulful music during the session and took the audience to a state of trance.

Podcast and Poetry

In today's date and time of technology and viral videos, how can one navigate his way to Podcast poetry? RJ Sayema in conversation with Sunil Bhandari and Amy Singh talked about the challenges and hiccups a person faces in everyday life to poetry podcast his poetry or creative work.

Sayema strived to bring some light on the meaning of poetry and How Amy Singh manages to exchange letters to Lahore for people when people fear by just speaking the word 'Pakistan'. And why do we need poetry and how can a person find time to pursue this art form in today's time of viral videos and busy life?

Voice Your Opinion

'Meri Awaz Suno' was an all-immersive session of poetry recitation by Devi Prasad Mishra, Savita Singh, and Amar Nath. Nath, an environmentalist, AGM of IHC, and a prominent member of Rashtriya Kavi Sangam Delhi recited his original work of poetry. "Main Kooj Se Wapasi Kar Raha hoon", "Janani Janam Bhoomi" and 'Meri Virasat' centred on getting over the depression one falls into after the age of maturity.

Fellowship and Poetry Awards for the Future of Poetry

In an attempt to salute the spirit of poetry and to encourage poetry writing practices among young minds, members of Delhi Poetry Festival - 6, Dolly Singh founder and director DPF, Sumit Sehgal with Eitu Vij Chopra gave Poetry Fellowship awards to 24 budding poets. More than 30 schools from Delhi NCR participated with 500+ students having submitted their poems. The jury then selected the best 30 poems of the students who then came for the final round. These students received the award called Delhi Poetry Festival REX Karmaveer Poetry Awards & Fellowship.

Punjabiyat of Punjab

The entire scene of Operation Bluestar of 1984 was recounted and analysed to draw some sane inferences. The audience was fully engrossed in a thrilling conversation around the book Turmoil in Punjab – Before & after Blue Star. In an extensive conversation inside story of the past event was discussed and debated between the author Ramesh Inder Singh who is the erstwhile DM of Amritsar during Operation Blue Star in 1984 and senior Journalist Vipul Mudgal. The tragedy of operation Bluestar was that censorship was imposed and thus media didn't know what happened until it was removed and the media witnessed destruction and damage, said Ex-DM of Amritsar, Ramesh Inder Singh. He also added that "Media should not be kept out of public life."

When Rakhshanda Jalil read Dastak, a Nazm by Gulzar from the stage of DPF-6

The session was centred on the challenges of translating literature and how translation work also stands on its legs and keeps the essence of the original work alive. Rakhshanda Jalil who has worked on many transcreations of Urdu literature spoke to Dolly Singh who herself has worked on Irshad Kamil’s film songs.

Comedy and Entertainment

If you are a fan of sarcasm, and situational comedy you must have witnessed this session as outright hilarious and rib-tickling. Comedy was in sync with the theme of the festival and resonated strongly with everyone. Artists Maheep Singh, Pallavi Mahajan, Gaurav Arora, and RJ rocky performed live. During the session, Gaurav entertained people with his comedy and situational poetry. Pallavi Mahajan recited her original work of Hindi poetry on men, intrigued by the importance of International men's day as the motivation behind her work.

Band Baja Baraat - Flamboyance of Punjabi Weddings songs - ‘Madhaniyaan’

Radhika Sood Nayak and Amy Singh performed Poetry in Punjabi Wedding Songs, Punjabi Folk, tradition, and poetry amalgamated to create this very energetic session.

Sufi and Folk singer Radhika Sood Nayak rendered Punjabi songs which were incorporated into the narration of a bride’s journey by Amy Singh. A first in the literary festivals is sure to transport one to the interiors of Punjab where folk and tradition are untouched by modernity.

Delhi Poetry Festival, the premier, standalone, multilingual festival launched in January 2013, celebrates the poetic and cultural legacy of the historical city of Delhi. It also conveys the spirit of Delhi – vibrant, vivacious, and inclusive. Delhi Poetry Festival brings to you Delhi and Poetry in a capsule.