Five tracks by Harrdy Sandhu that are timeless!

MUMBAI: Harrdy Sandhu, the heartthrob and performer, has reached a watershed moment in his music career. Sandhu's most popular song, "Kya Baat Ay," got a flirtatious touch in "Kya Baat Hai 2.0" in the upcoming film 'Govinda Mera Naam'. The revamped version of the song features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

As we celebrate Kya Baat Ay 2.0, let’s revisit some of Harrdy Sandhu’s songs that will surely amp up your mood.

1. Bijlee Bijlee

- The song "Bijlee Bijlee" went viral on social media immediately after its release. It’s a great Punjabi-pop song that Harrdy Sandhu originally pioneered and also marks his reunion with Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, and B Praak after three long years. With over 14 million views, the song has gained popularity among Gen-Z and millennials with its hook step. The song features Harrdy Sandhu and Palak Tiwari flexing their stupendous dance moves.

2. Backbone

- One of the most heard tracks "Backbone," is a catchy Punjabi love song sung by Harrdy Sandhu and written by B-Praak. The relatable lyrics & the catchy music resonate well with the audience. It has peaked at number six on the UK album charts. The fact that the song has received over 500 million views proves how much the audience still enjoys it and does not leave a moment to groove to it.

3. Naah

One of Harrdy Sandhu's most popular songs, "Naah," which has received over 575 million plus views on YouTube is the song for party animals. It is an incredibly well-liked song that fans continue to appreciate and savour. It was written and composed by Jaani and features Nora Fatehi. It is a preppy dance number, and as always, Harrdy's lovely voice has captured the hearts of internet users.

4. Soch

- Harrdy Sandhu's original "Soch" has been a career triumph. The song tells us the only way love can last a lifetime is if it's unconditional, and we all felt that. It has over 200 million views and has touched a billion hearts. "Soch,"

5. Kya Baat Ay

- 'Kya Baat Ay' by Harrdy Sandhu is one of the best songs for getting you grooving. This song has over 54 million views and is a must-have in your playlist. This timeless Punjabi song, which romanticizes the beauty of the girl, woos the audience. This song is bound to leave you hitting the rewind button again and again.