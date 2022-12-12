RadioandMusic
News |  12 Dec 2022 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

 Say YES to stress-free shopping this Wedding season with #ShadiWaliShopping by Combonation

MUMBAI: India’s first D2C deal distribution network & e-commerce platform, Combonation has launched its seasonal campaign, the #ShadiWaliShopping which brings multiple brand combo deals for customers. People looking to shop for a wide variety of wedding-related items such as tailored gift sets, grooming kits, makeup and cosmetics, and a host of other accessories can benefit from the array of deals under this campaign. Popular brands like Lakmé, Faces, BodyCare, Minimalist, etc are available at exciting top-up offers ranging from 20%- 100%. The campaign communicates the message ‘Say Yes to a stress-free wedding season’ connoting a seamless buying experience with bountiful deals. 

Every year the colossal wedding market in India drives up sales for offline and online retailers throughout the wedding season. According to a survey by The Confederation of Indian Traders, 32 lakh weddings in India will likely be between November 4 and December 14, bringing in around 3.75 lakh crore in revenue. This year, they are expecting a sizeable increase in their offline retail stores as well located at M block, GK-1, MGF Mall, Gurgaon, Akshardham Mall, and Airia Mall. Combonation has curated this campaign to ensure a hassle-free shopping experience for people without back-breaking prices. High-end sunglasses brands such as Gucci, Prada, and TomFord among others are now in an unprecedented price range. 

Expressing her thoughts on the campaign launch, Pooja Sodhi, CEO & Co-Founder of Combonation said “We thought of establishing a solution to all the consumer demands and minimize the hassle of wedding purchases. Through our #ShadiWaliShopping campaign, people can now get their hands on some of the most exciting deals this wedding season and also save big on every purchase.”

“Post-pandemic, there has been a paradigm shift in the way consumers shop, more than 50% of customers prefer to shop and conduct their research online rather than going to physical stores. However, with the uptick in demand, popular products either go out of stock or observe price hikes but we are prepared both in terms of stocks and discounts for customers” she added further.

The company has made efforts to become deeply involved in Indian weddings and other significant celebrations. With the rationale that just as wedding shopping, this campaign is not limited to only the brides & grooms-to-be, but also their in-laws-tobe along with other friends and family. Combonation also enables customers to make bespoke, hyper-personalized combos, and in their latest campaign #ShadiWaliShopping, products from a variety of different brands can be clubbed at discounted prices.

