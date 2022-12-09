Tiësto & Solardo team up for massive anthem 'I Can't Wait' (feat Poppy Baskcomb)

MUMBAI: Scene-leading Manchester duo Solardo team up with the Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, and international icon Tisto and star vocalist Poppy Baskcomb on hot new single 'I Can't Wait'. Thoroughly road-tested to huge reactions, the track is set to become a huge anthem.

'I Can't Wait' buzzes with positive energy. Baskcomb's strong diva-esque vocal is powerful without feeling strained, perfectly embodying the excitement and tension leading up to a big night out. Poppy's topline was written during last year's lockdown, while longing for the days we would be set free to dance again. Combined with Solardo and Tisto's unparalleled production, there's a warm, sunshine-drenched feeling to the beautiful melodies and synth textures that fill the track, which suggests we'll still be hearing this one long into the Summer 2023 season.

Solardo will be enjoying a huge homecoming in January at their takeover of the city's iconic Warehouse Project: the gargantuan party that takes over Manchester's enormous Depot Mayfield on a seasonal basis and fills it with the world's hottest electronic music acts.

About Solardo

The born and bred Mancunian duo have blazed a mouthwatering trail to the top of the house and techno music world. The pair began their journey with releases on Viva, Repopulate Mars, Relief & Hot Creations where their 'Tribesman' release rocketed them to #1 on Beatport and laid the foundations for many years at the cutting edge of house music with hit releases such as 'XTC' with Eli Brown, 'Move Your Body' with Marshall Jefferson, 'Tear It Up' with Paul Woolford, and 'Roller Coaster' with Calvin Harris' alias Love Regenerator. Outside of the studio, Solardo remain one of the most exciting and formidable house acts on the circuit. Fuelled by the success of their records, they've dominated festivals and clubs the world over and annually play at major festivals worldwide including Glastonbury, Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival Miami, Creamfields & Parklife to name a few. Over the past seven years, they've earned widespread plaudits for their encapsulating DJ sets and energetic performances but also as label owners and innovative forward-thinking Producers.

About Tiesto

Tisto is a Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, and "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las Vegas residency and crossover success, Tiesto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world. In Tisto's true fashion, he continues to expand across genres, always evolving his craft. With over 36 million albums sold, 10+ billion cumulative streams, and a social platform with an audience exceeding 30 million fans spanning the globe, he continues to revolutionize the dance music landscape. Tisto's first release since signing with Atlantic Records, "The Business" has dominated airplay and charts worldwide since its September 2020 release, garnering over 1.6 billion streams to date, and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. It also held a steady position on Apple & Spotify's "Today's Top Hits" & "Today's Hits" playlists, and hit #1 at US Dance Radio. "The Business" is certified Platinum in 15 countries and gold in 8 countries and has held a place on the Top 10 official singles chart in 10 countries as well as Top 50 on Spotify in 31 countries. Tisto made history with single "Don't Be Shy" with Karol G, which marked the first English song ever for Karol G, and the first Latin Artist collaboration for Tisto, and currently has 898M streams, over 1.2 million TikTok creates, and over 300 million views on the official music video. Tisto's upcoming album, Drive, is set for 2/24/23, featuring previously released "The Business", "The Motto" with Ava Max (965M streams), "Hot in It" with Charli XCX (140M streams), and most recently released "10:35" feat. Tate McRae (29.1M).

Cleaning took 0.001039981842041 seconds : BACK To Text Cleaner