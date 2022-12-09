The Best Club Song is here - Aake Teri Baahon Mein will get you grooving!

MUMBAI: The iconic song Aake Teri Baahon Mein is back to make your December musical. A 360-degree twist to the classic love song by adding electronic music to make it perfect to dance. Penned by Manoj Yadav, the song has alluring vocals by Bandish with music direction by Chirantan Bhatt

Watch Now- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGSKZAButPs

The video has taken us in awe! Never has a song weaved a story into the video to keep the audience glued. The Tuesdays and Wednesdays' actor Anmol T Dhillon features as the lead. The whole dark and grunge feel of the character gives off a layer of secrecy to the story.

Anmol T Dhillon says “It's a very different song & so is my look. Aake Teri Baahon Mein sounds romantic by its title, the lyrics and song will definitely get you grooving”

The element of the track is the hypnotic beat drop which gets people hooked to the song and makes you want to hear it on repeat!