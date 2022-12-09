The Best Club Song is here - Aake Teri Baahon Mein will get you grooving!

MUMBAI: The iconic song Aake Teri Baahon Mein is back to make your December musical. A 360-degree twist to the classic love song by adding electronic music to make it perfect to dance. Penned by Manoj Yadav, the song has alluring vocals by Bandish with music direction by Chirantan Bhatt
Watch Now- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGSKZAButPs
The video has taken us in awe! Never has a song weaved a story into the video to keep the audience glued. The Tuesdays and Wednesdays' actor Anmol T Dhillon features as the lead. The whole dark and grunge feel of the character gives off a layer of secrecy to the story.
Anmol T Dhillon says “It's a very different song & so is my look. Aake Teri Baahon Mein sounds romantic by its title, the lyrics and song will definitely get you grooving”
The element of the track is the hypnotic beat drop which gets people hooked to the song and makes you want to hear it on repeat!
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced its latesread more
MUMBAI: Copenhagen, 7 December, 2022 - Podimo, Europe’s fastest-growing subscription service for read more
MUMBAI: Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature for fans to easread more
MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
Tuned Global is the driving force behind the music offerings of two companies, MediMusic and Nue Life Health, providing breakthrough approaches for...read more
MUMBAI: Enticing viewers with the recent launch of its high-octane, crime-thriller MX Original Series ‘Dharavi Bank’, India’s entertainment Super App...read more
MUMBAI: In collaboration with Nuverse, Second Dinner and MARVEL Entertainment, today superstar DJ/Producer, Martin Garrix, and multi-talented viral...read more
MUMBAI: Influential band stands among a select few of the most revered second-wave emo / indie bands of all time including their peers in The Promise...read more
MUMBAI: Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) global brand, has collaborated with four of the country’s most loved trailblazers for the...read more