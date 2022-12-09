RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Dec 2022 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

MX Player rides high on Dharavi Bank; witnesses 4x growth in subscriptions and ropes in nine sponsors

MUMBAI: Enticing viewers with the recent launch of its high-octane, crime-thriller MX Original Series ‘Dharavi Bank’, India’s entertainment Super App - MX Player, strengthens its popularity amongst all stakeholders. Having received significant patronage from viewers resulting in 4x growth in subscriptions on MX Gold, the show continues to garner support from leading brands who have come on board the digital bandwagon, further cementing MX Player’s position as the most preferred platform of choice across varied brand categories. While Infinix Mobile, redBus, and A23 Rummy have come on board as ‘Co-powered by’ sponsors, Multani Pachmeena and KEI Wires & Cables are ‘Special Partners’. In addition to this, Finolex Pipes, Nirma Advance Detergent, and Maruti Suzuki True Value have partnered as ‘Associate sponsors’, and Paytm has been onboarded as the Digital Payment partner.

With a No. 4 rank in the most anticipated list of IMDb shows before launch, Dharavi Bank has garnered a massive 9+ rating on IMDb. The platform pulled out all stops with a high-decibel marketing campaign and received a cumulative reach of over 200 Mn across YouTube, Facebook, Digital impact, and DOOH, in less than 10 days. The launch of Dharavi Bank also witnessed success through a customer-centric, personalized, and omnipresent marketing and communications approach across a blend of traditional and digital mediums, making it the talk of the town amongst all stakeholders.

Elaborating on garnering massive advertiser interest, Nikhil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer, MX Media, said, “As India’s fastest-growing OTT platform, we are incredibly delighted to see the response that Dharavi Bank has received since its launch. Not just the unprecedented user interest that has driven massive growth in our subscriptions, but also the variety of brands that have come on board as sponsors are testimony to the show's popularity and MX Player's ability to reach its large audience base. We are thrilled to become their platform of choice.”

Manoj Verma, Assistant General Manager, Infinix Mobile added, “We are excited about our partnership with Dharavi Bank on MX which has such a strong Bollywood cast. This will boost our reach and branding metrics, helping us leverage the massive scale of the platform.”

Ashok Jaiswar, VP Marketing and Corporate Communications, Finolex Industries Limited, said, “Finolex Pipes is proud to be an associate partner with 'Dharavi Bank', a multi-star, action-packed thriller on MX Player, one of the most popular OTT platforms across the country. The reach and impact of this new show has been good and we have seen the trade and end consumers in our value chain have enjoyed this show and the brand Finolex Pipes will benefit from such sponsorship in the long run.”

Neha Agarwalla, General Manager Marketing and Sourav Lodh, Assistant Manager – Brand marketing and growth, Paytm, said, “Paytm has always been associated with biggest IPs like Dharavi Bank. With Paytm being the Digital payment partner on show, it creates the right impact, reaching out to the relevant mass audience of India and creating awareness about the brand.”

Anil Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, KEI Wires and Cables, said, “We are delighted to partner with MX Player on their flagship show Dharavi Bank, which will give us tremendous mileage due to the power-packed plot and cast of the show.”

Shailesh Choudhary, Marketing Head, Multani Pachmeena, added "It is a delight to associate with MX Player's blockbuster series Dharavi Bank. We feel it will amplify our visibility and traction as a brand."

All episodes of Dharavi Bank are now streaming on MXPlayer.

Tags
MX Player music Songs
Related news
 | 09 Dec 2022

The biggest and most anticipated Yaari festival, McDowell's No. 1 Soda-No. 1 Yaari Jam, is back with an electrifying lineup!

MUMBAI: Basking in the festivities that have gotten us all recharged, McDowell's No1 Soda No1 Yaari jam is bringing an extended season of celebrations that will bring the No1 yaars together through music. In collaboration with Believe, No1 Yaari Jam this year boasts a lineup like never before.

read more
 | 08 Dec 2022

Papon collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Ghazal 'Dard Pattharo Ko'

Papon talks about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for new Ghazal 'Dard Pattharo Ko' Song out now!

read more
 | 08 Dec 2022

ASSOCIANU and Karma Fields tap Grammy-nominated KAH-LO for seductive new single ‘IT GIRL’

Dance music collective Associanu and their producer/collaborator Karma Fields today join forces with the forever fierce Kah-Lo for an instant classic in "It Girl," out now via Sweat It Out.

read more
 | 08 Dec 2022

WHAT! Kashika Kapoor Had Bagged Her First Project With T-series Along With Arjun Bijlani and Gurmeet Choudhary for Dil Pe Zakhm Song, Just At The Age of 18

MUMBAI: Every year, many gifted actors come into the industry with dreams of becoming a big star. And Bollywood industry has always opened such brilliant actors with open arms.

read more
 | 08 Dec 2022

The Iconic Fusion Group, ‘Shakti’, is back! Commemorating their 50th Anniversary, the Indo-Jazz fusion band is all set for a World Tour in 2023

MUMBAI: The buzz is evident, and a long-cherished dream of fans is finally coming true.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM introduces bajao for a cause initiative "We For Veterans"

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced its latesread more

Podimo Hires longtime Apple Music Executive Claus Thune as Global Director of Programming

MUMBAI: Copenhagen, 7 December, 2022 - Podimo, Europe’s fastest-growing subscription service for read more

Apple introduces Apple Music Sing

MUMBAI: Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature for fans to easread more

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kya Kije, a beautiful ghazal sung by singer Pratibha Singh Baghel and lyrics by Aalok Shrivastav out now

MUMBAI: Bollywood Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel known for lending her voice in films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Zid, Manikarnika among others and...read more

2
Divo onboards a host of regional content creators to offer them a wider reach via podcasts

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has onboarded multiple content creators to release...read more

3
"Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer," says Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with director Rohit Shetty released the much-awaited song 'Current Laga Re' from the film...read more

4
WIZ FILMS goes on floors for its first (UNTITLED) feature film with Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury 

MUMBAI: Wiz Films' yet-untitled film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, Varun...read more

5
Babil Khan receives rave reviews for his performance in Qala!

MUMBAI: It’s pouring rave reviews for Babil Khan, critics hail him as the biggest discovery of the year!  Bollywood’s newest wunderkind Babil Khan is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games