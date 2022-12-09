MX Player rides high on Dharavi Bank; witnesses 4x growth in subscriptions and ropes in nine sponsors

MUMBAI: Enticing viewers with the recent launch of its high-octane, crime-thriller MX Original Series ‘Dharavi Bank’, India’s entertainment Super App - MX Player, strengthens its popularity amongst all stakeholders. Having received significant patronage from viewers resulting in 4x growth in subscriptions on MX Gold, the show continues to garner support from leading brands who have come on board the digital bandwagon, further cementing MX Player’s position as the most preferred platform of choice across varied brand categories. While Infinix Mobile, redBus, and A23 Rummy have come on board as ‘Co-powered by’ sponsors, Multani Pachmeena and KEI Wires & Cables are ‘Special Partners’. In addition to this, Finolex Pipes, Nirma Advance Detergent, and Maruti Suzuki True Value have partnered as ‘Associate sponsors’, and Paytm has been onboarded as the Digital Payment partner.

With a No. 4 rank in the most anticipated list of IMDb shows before launch, Dharavi Bank has garnered a massive 9+ rating on IMDb. The platform pulled out all stops with a high-decibel marketing campaign and received a cumulative reach of over 200 Mn across YouTube, Facebook, Digital impact, and DOOH, in less than 10 days. The launch of Dharavi Bank also witnessed success through a customer-centric, personalized, and omnipresent marketing and communications approach across a blend of traditional and digital mediums, making it the talk of the town amongst all stakeholders.

Elaborating on garnering massive advertiser interest, Nikhil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer, MX Media, said, “As India’s fastest-growing OTT platform, we are incredibly delighted to see the response that Dharavi Bank has received since its launch. Not just the unprecedented user interest that has driven massive growth in our subscriptions, but also the variety of brands that have come on board as sponsors are testimony to the show's popularity and MX Player's ability to reach its large audience base. We are thrilled to become their platform of choice.”

Manoj Verma, Assistant General Manager, Infinix Mobile added, “We are excited about our partnership with Dharavi Bank on MX which has such a strong Bollywood cast. This will boost our reach and branding metrics, helping us leverage the massive scale of the platform.”

Ashok Jaiswar, VP Marketing and Corporate Communications, Finolex Industries Limited, said, “Finolex Pipes is proud to be an associate partner with 'Dharavi Bank', a multi-star, action-packed thriller on MX Player, one of the most popular OTT platforms across the country. The reach and impact of this new show has been good and we have seen the trade and end consumers in our value chain have enjoyed this show and the brand Finolex Pipes will benefit from such sponsorship in the long run.”

Neha Agarwalla, General Manager Marketing and Sourav Lodh, Assistant Manager – Brand marketing and growth, Paytm, said, “Paytm has always been associated with biggest IPs like Dharavi Bank. With Paytm being the Digital payment partner on show, it creates the right impact, reaching out to the relevant mass audience of India and creating awareness about the brand.”

Anil Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, KEI Wires and Cables, said, “We are delighted to partner with MX Player on their flagship show Dharavi Bank, which will give us tremendous mileage due to the power-packed plot and cast of the show.”

Shailesh Choudhary, Marketing Head, Multani Pachmeena, added "It is a delight to associate with MX Player's blockbuster series Dharavi Bank. We feel it will amplify our visibility and traction as a brand."

All episodes of Dharavi Bank are now streaming on MXPlayer.