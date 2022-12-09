Darshan Raval announces ten-city tour starting with Kolkata on December 16th 2022

MUMBAI: Independent music's poster boy and Bollywood singing sensation Darshan Raval has announced his ten-city tour, called 'Love- A Fair’ with Darshan Raval in India.* The tour will kickstart on December 16th at Nico Park, Kolkata and travel across Pune, Vadodara, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore and Delhi before wrapping up in Mumbai on March 11th, 2023. The tour is co-produced by TribeVibe, the one-stop-solution for college festival entertainment, from the house of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination and Seventy Seven Entertainment.

Commenting on the same, *Darshan* said, "I am really looking forward to the tour. I am glad, that in a way I am not just ending the year on a high note but also starting the New Year by giving my fans a lovely experience. It's my first India Tour and I hope that the audience will have the best time of their lives."

*Naushad Khan, MD of Indie Music Label,* which has backed most of Raval’s recent chart busters, said, "We have been associated with Darshan since the longest time. With the ‘Love- A Fair’ Tour, Darshan’s fans across the country can witness one of India’s biggest stars live in action like never before. The entire team has meticulously planned the ten city tour which promises to be a surreal experience for all Darshan fans.” he states.

*Adding to this, Shoven Shah, Founder and CEO, TribeVibe,* said, “Since the past three years we have been working closely with colleges and educational institutes across India and have a strong pulse over the youth and potential first-jobbers’ affinity and entertainment preferences. We are very excited to put this knowledge to use and create sought-after and targeted entertainment experiences such as the Darshan Raval 'Love- A Fair’ Tour across India for relevant audience groups.”

*Further commenting on this, Manoj Gopalani, Director of Seventy Seven Entertainment,* said, “Music is a universal language that transcends all barriers of communication, and it is our endeavour to bring to the audience only the best entertainment in the business. The upcoming multi-city India Tour, in collaboration with TribeVibe and Seventy Seven Entertainment, will be a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring sensational independent artist and youth icon Darshan Raval at the heart of the show. The music tour, titled Love-A Fair with Darshan Raval, is set to take place in 10 cities across India to celebrate love and spread its magic like never before. We are thrilled to present fans with an unforgettable concert experience unlike any other.”

Darshan's first brush with fame occured when he emerged on the music reality show, India's Raw Star in 2014. That same year he composed his first song, Pehli Mohabbat which became a chart buster and made him house hold name.He has worked with renowned composers such as Himesh Reshammiya, Pritam, Anirudh Ravichander and many more and has sung playback for well known Hindi and Telegu films. Darshan has wowed us all with blockbuster indie pops like Tera Zikr, Baarish Lete Aana , Asal Mein, Ek Tarfa, Hawa Banke, Mujhe Peene Do, Jannat Ve, Dil Mera Blast as well.

Darshan Raval, who has over the past few years, become one of the most sought after musicians in the country, promises an eclectic mix of independent music and Bollywood tracks in his upcoming India