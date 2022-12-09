RadioandMusic
News |  09 Dec 2022 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

"Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer," says Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with director Rohit Shetty released the much-awaited song 'Current Laga Re' from the film Cirkus today. At the launch event of the electrifying song, Rohit Shetty praised his actor Ranveer Singh and called him 'a generator'.

On being asked how different it is directing Ranveer Singh, director Rohit Shetty said, "He is very hardworking. For this song he has rehearsed for ten days. If you see Simmba or if you see Cirkus now, what makes the difference in my film is his energy, from all other films that I have done till now. Simmba is very special for me, Cirkus will also be very special where comedy is concerned and the credit goes to Ranveer for that."

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have set the screens ablaze with their electrifying chemistry in the song 'Current Laga Re' from the upcoming mad comedy Cirkus.

This massy dance number is already winning hearts and the netizens are delighted to watch the real-life couple dancing together onscreen after nine years.

Cirkus is Ranveer Singh's third film with Rohit Shetty. The director-actor duo is all set to entertain the audience this Christmas.

