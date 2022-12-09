RadioandMusic
News |  09 Dec 2022 15:52

Babil Khan receives rave reviews for his performance in Qala!

MUMBAI: It’s pouring rave reviews for Babil Khan, critics hail him as the biggest discovery of the year! 

Bollywood’s newest wunderkind Babil Khan is receiving rave reviews for his maiden performance in the psychological drama Qala, now streaming on Netflix. 

The son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil has captivated the critics with his raw, resonant performance as Jagan, a talented singer in the 1930s. Critics have praised the emotive power of Babil’s acting, describing him as the biggest discovery of the year. The newcomer has won hearts with his subtle, assured and human rendering of Jagan’s tragic journey. While many have found shades of his great father in Babil, he has also been singled out for his freshness and originality. He’s being hailed as one of the most promising talents to enter the film industry this year!

A humbled Babil Khan says, "I am so overwhelmed by the response to Qala and my performance! I had never imagined my first wobbly baby step into the world of acting would be received like this. I hope to keep on surprising the audience and I can't wait for new and exciting work to come my way."

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, Qala also stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial and Samir Kochhar.

