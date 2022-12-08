RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Dec 2022 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

WHAT! Kashika Kapoor Had Bagged Her First Project With T-series Along With Arjun Bijlani and Gurmeet Choudhary for Dil Pe Zakhm Song, Just At The Age of 18

MUMBAI: Every year, many gifted actors come into the industry with dreams of becoming a big star. And Bollywood industry has always opened such brilliant actors with open arms. Kashika Kapoor is one such star who has won the audience's love and attention for her outstanding performances in 'The Vibe Hunters' and various music videos. But did you know? Much like Alia Bhatt, Kashika Kapoor also started her acting career quite early.

Kashika Kapoor has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. All thanks to her exceptional performances, charm, and well-good looks! The actress has been gaining popularity each day. Yet not many people know the actress got her big break just when she was 18 years old. Yes, you read that right, Kashika appeared alongside Gurmeet Choudhary and Arjun Bijlani in the T-series music video, 'Dil Pe Zakham' which is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and has crossed over 42 million views.

On expressing her gratitude for getting such opportunities so early in her career, the actress says, "I've wanted to be an actress since I was a small child, so I just started working toward that goal. When I found out that I'd be starring alongside Gurmeet and Arjun in Jubin's song Dil Pe Zakhm, I knew my dream was coming true. I couldn't have asked for a greater opportunity than to make my debut alongside such brilliant musicians that have been in the industry for so long and have built their names, as well as to be featured in a T Series single. It's significant that people aspire to work with such incredible actors and projects while I made my debut with them."

Without a doubt, Kashika is here to captivate her audience and rule Bollywood!

On the work front, Kashika has done numerous music videos for big production houses. The actress is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut as a lead-in to the official announcement, which will be made in the coming days, Stay tuned.

Tags
Kashika Kapoor T-Series Songs music
Related news
 | 08 Dec 2022

ASSOCIANU and Karma Fields tap Grammy-nominated KAH-LO for seductive new single ‘IT GIRL’

Dance music collective Associanu and their producer/collaborator Karma Fields today join forces with the forever fierce Kah-Lo for an instant classic in "It Girl," out now via Sweat It Out.

read more
 | 08 Dec 2022

The Iconic Fusion Group, ‘Shakti’, is back! Commemorating their 50th Anniversary, the Indo-Jazz fusion band is all set for a World Tour in 2023

MUMBAI: The buzz is evident, and a long-cherished dream of fans is finally coming true.

read more
 | 07 Dec 2022

AIRBEAT ONE announces line up so far

Boris Brejcha, Brennan Heart, Claptone, Headhunterz, Paul van Dyk, Scooter, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet and many more - The electronic mega-festival announces the first 25 acts for 2023

read more
 | 07 Dec 2022

Roop Ghuman's song Maekhana combines elements of old school hip hop, Spanish Marichi trumpets and ghazal style lyrics makes it a must listen

MUMBAI: After releasing some popular tracks like Koi Hall, Shaami Mildi, Saare Chann Te Tare and more popular Punjabi music artist RoopGhuman released histrack Maekhana. The track boasts a very well shot music video which was released on the same day. Hailing from the heartlands of Punjab, Roop G

read more
 | 07 Dec 2022

'Khwahishon Ke Moti' is a slow burn love ballad, a collusion of rooted music: Dhaval Kothari on his new song

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ”, Is a Seamless blend of rich music for this wedding season.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM introduces bajao for a cause initiative "We For Veterans"

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced its latesread more

Podimo Hires longtime Apple Music Executive Claus Thune as Global Director of Programming

MUMBAI: Copenhagen, 7 December, 2022 - Podimo, Europe’s fastest-growing subscription service for read more

Apple introduces Apple Music Sing

MUMBAI: Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature for fans to easread more

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

top# 5 articles

1
They say everything is fair in love; is betrayal too? questions Seerat Kapoor as her song 'Jaa Ne Jaa' is released from her debut film Maarrich

MUMBAI: The audience's excitement has only grown since hearing that Seerat Kapoor will make her big Bollywood debut with Maarrich. The creators have...read more

2
The Iconic Fusion Group, ‘Shakti’, is back! Commemorating their 50th Anniversary, the Indo-Jazz fusion band is all set for a World Tour in 2023

MUMBAI: The buzz is evident, and a long-cherished dream of fans is finally coming true. Yes, the internationally renowned Indo-jazz fusion...read more

3
WHAT! Kashika Kapoor Had Bagged Her First Project With T-series Along With Arjun Bijlani and Gurmeet Choudhary for Dil Pe Zakhm Song, Just At The Age of 18

MUMBAI: Every year, many gifted actors come into the industry with dreams of becoming a big star. And Bollywood industry has always opened such...read more

4
Roop Ghuman's song Maekhana combines elements of old school hip hop, Spanish Marichi trumpets and ghazal style lyrics makes it a must listen

MUMBAI: After releasing some popular tracks like Koi Hall, Shaami Mildi, Saare Chann Te Tare and more popular Punjabi music artist RoopGhuman ...read more

5
'Khwahishon Ke Moti' is a slow burn love ballad, a collusion of rooted music: Dhaval Kothari on his new song

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ”, Is a Seamless blend of rich music for this wedding season. The Urdu and Hindi lyrics make it one of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games