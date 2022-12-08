RadioandMusic
News |  08 Dec 2022 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

They say everything is fair in love; is betrayal too? questions Seerat Kapoor as her song 'Jaa Ne Jaa' is released from her debut film Maarrich

MUMBAI: The audience's excitement has only grown since hearing that Seerat Kapoor will make her big Bollywood debut with Maarrich. The creators have created a lot of suspense and excitement in the audience. Seeing Seerat in a gray avatar for the first time has piqued the interest of critics and audiences. And now, the makers have released 'Jaa Ne Jaa," and we just can't get enough of Seerat's beauty, aura, and avatar. 

Jaa Ne Jaa is a fantastic song that, talks about desire, love, and betrayal in the jazziest way. Sunidhi Chauhan sings this beautiful song to music by Amaal Mallik and lyrics by Rashmi Virag. The song is constantly revealing deeper layers of the characters. But throughout the song, if anyone caught our attention, it was Seerat Kapoor, who carries the whole song in the most classy and sexy way. Seerat is seen wearing a backless, dazzling silver dress to go with the retro vibes of the song. The actress looks stunning in glam makeup and soft curls. In another look, Seerat is seen wearing a gorgeous red dress with a deep cut. Surely the actress knows how to raise the temperature with her scintillating dance moves and sizzling personality.

The song is choreographed by Seerat Kapoor's dance mentor Ashley lobo. Given her experience of dance and theater in western forms, this stylish yet unique introduction has set the net ablaze, and we can’t wait to see Seerat own her introduction song in the skin of the character. 

Every time Seerat is on the screen, it's hard to take our eyes off her. Check out the actresses' looks in the music video now,

We are completely mesmerized by Seerat's jazzy avatar, are you?

In terms of her professional career, Seerat Kapoor will also be playing the female lead in Dil Raju's next production venture, which is yet to be titled. Seerat Kapoor also acclaimed midnight fame for her song, 'Slow Slow' alongside Badshah.

