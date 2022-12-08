The Iconic Fusion Group, ‘Shakti’, is back! Commemorating their 50th Anniversary, the Indo-Jazz fusion band is all set for a World Tour in 2023

MUMBAI: The buzz is evident, and a long-cherished dream of fans is finally coming true. Yes, the internationally renowned Indo-jazz fusion supergroup ‘Shakti’ is set to take centre stage in January 2023 for their ‘50th Anniversary World Tour. Promoted & Produced by India’s leading live entertainment platform, Paytm Insider, and India’s most awarded experiential and culture marketing company, Hyperlink Brand Solutions, in partnership with HSBC Bank and co-sponsored by 100 Pipers Glassware. The most iconic live music concert tour will kick-start with its first show in Bangalore (January 20) and will be brought to Mumbai (January 22), Kolkata (January 24) and New Delhi (January 28) before it travels to Europe and the US over the summer and fall. The iconic and most-awaited live music concert is ready to enthrall music lovers in an ‘east-meets-west musical confluence’, and the event is not to be missed!

The groundbreaking fusion band's quintet comprises living legends - guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla player Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist V. Selvaganesh coming together for a new album of compositions to mark Shakti’s golden anniversary.

For all music fans, especially those in India, ‘Shakti’ is unique and special because of its unmatched transcontinental collaboration. When the British virtuoso guitarist John McLaughlin and visionary tabla player Zakir Hussain connected in the early 1970s, they sowed the seeds of what was to become Shakti. Teaming up with Hussain, violinist Shankar, and ghatam player T.H. "Vikku" Vinayakram, McLaughlin founded the one-of-a-kind band, ‘Shakti’ and they birthed the genre which is called ‘world music’. Blending Jazz Rock, Hindustani classical and Carnatic, Shakti unified North and South India's music and western harmony.

The most electrifying acoustic group took their trailblazing improvisation across the world that enraptured audiences instantly, inspiring generations of musicians, artists, and thinkers from all walks of life to embark on their cross-cultural journeys. Today, Shakti is John and Zakir, V. Selvaganesh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ganesh Rajagopalan, selling out venues across the globe with an international and devoted fanbase that keeps growing unabatedly.

All music fans who have admired Shakti for their unique blend of ‘jazz meets Indian classical meets western harmonies’ will be in for a treat this time as the tour promises an exhilaratingly breathtaking sonic experience that will surely leave you craving for more!

Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider, said, “We, at Paytm Insider, have been working towards bringing a wide range of curated music and musicians to our audiences and we definitely jumped at the opportunity of working with a world renowned supergroup that is Shakti who have been mesmerizing audiences across the globe with the magic and power of their music. The band is returning to perform after three years, and we are certain that the supergroup will sweep music lovers off their feet in an ‘east-meets-west musical confluence'. We're so stoked to be a part of their 50th Year Tour!”

Rachna Panikker, Vice President, Culture Marketing and Intellectual Properties at Hyperlink Brand Solutions, stated, “It gives us immense pleasure to have the opportunity of promoting and producing an India tour with the most iconic and groundbreaking global fusion artists of all time, Shakti. The India tour kicks off the global celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Shakti and its music. We invite Shakti fans from across the nation to witness this one-of-a-kind musical fusion featuring the celebrated group of legends while you soak yourselves in a spectacular musical atmosphere.”

Today’s Shakti honors the legacy of the original band by acknowledging their tradition while continuing to expand their horizon into new musical landscapes.

Tour Schedule

Bangalore - 20th Jan at Jayamahal Palace

Mumbai - 22nd Jan at Dome, NSCI

Kolkata - 24th Jan venue to be announced

Delhi - 28th Jan at Jawahar Lal Nehru – Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium

So, gear up to experience the magic of Shakti on their 50th Anniversary World Tour! Get your tickets on Paytm Insider.