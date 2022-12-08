RadioandMusic
News |  08 Dec 2022 18:58 |  By Namrata Kale

Papon collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Ghazal 'Dard Pattharo Ko'

Papon talks about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for new Ghazal 'Dard Pattharo Ko'

Song out now!

Singer-composer Papon who is known for soul soothing songs has collaborated with ace filmmaker-composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his first ever music album 'Sukoon'. This marks their first collaboration, and is one of the 9 beautiful ghazals from the album.

Papon shared the announcement on instagram and said "Here’s a piece of our heart for your soul!

Embrace, enjoy and enter the world of #Sukoon, the first ever music album made by #SanjayLeelaBhansali "

Talking about the special collaboration, Papon said, "It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the multi-faceted man Mr. Bhansali. Every song in this album has Sukoon as the album name suggests. I am overwhelmed with the response I have received so far. It's definitely a beautiful way to end the year."

