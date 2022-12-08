Papon collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Ghazal 'Dard Pattharo Ko'

Papon talks about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for new Ghazal 'Dard Pattharo Ko'
Song out now!
Singer-composer Papon who is known for soul soothing songs has collaborated with ace filmmaker-composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his first ever music album 'Sukoon'. This marks their first collaboration, and is one of the 9 beautiful ghazals from the album.
Papon shared the announcement on instagram and said "Here’s a piece of our heart for your soul!
Embrace, enjoy and enter the world of #Sukoon, the first ever music album made by #SanjayLeelaBhansali "
Talking about the special collaboration, Papon said, "It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the multi-faceted man Mr. Bhansali. Every song in this album has Sukoon as the album name suggests. I am overwhelmed with the response I have received so far. It's definitely a beautiful way to end the year."
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced its latesread more
MUMBAI: Copenhagen, 7 December, 2022 - Podimo, Europe’s fastest-growing subscription service for read more
MUMBAI: Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature for fans to easread more
MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
MUMBAI: The audience's excitement has only grown since hearing that Seerat Kapoor will make her big Bollywood debut with Maarrich. The creators have...read more
MUMBAI: Betrayal has been one of the strongest emotions. Tusshar Kapoor's Maarrich dropped an interesting musical piece titled 'Jaa Ne Jaa'...read more
Boris Brejcha, Brennan Heart, Claptone, Headhunterz, Paul van Dyk, Scooter, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet and many more - The electronic mega-festival...read more
MUMBAI: The buzz is evident, and a long-cherished dream of fans is finally coming true. Yes, the internationally renowned Indo-jazz fusion...read more
MUMBAI: Every year, many gifted actors come into the industry with dreams of becoming a big star. And Bollywood industry has always opened such...read more