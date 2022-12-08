Papon collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Ghazal 'Dard Pattharo Ko'

Papon talks about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for new Ghazal 'Dard Pattharo Ko'

Song out now!

Singer-composer Papon who is known for soul soothing songs has collaborated with ace filmmaker-composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his first ever music album 'Sukoon'. This marks their first collaboration, and is one of the 9 beautiful ghazals from the album.

Papon shared the announcement on instagram and said "Here’s a piece of our heart for your soul!

Embrace, enjoy and enter the world of #Sukoon, the first ever music album made by #SanjayLeelaBhansali "

Talking about the special collaboration, Papon said, "It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the multi-faceted man Mr. Bhansali. Every song in this album has Sukoon as the album name suggests. I am overwhelmed with the response I have received so far. It's definitely a beautiful way to end the year."