News |  08 Dec 2022 12:53 |  By RnMTeam

Jaa Ne Jaa - A musical tale of betrayal from Tusshar Kapoor's Maarrich!

MUMBAI: Betrayal has been one of the strongest emotions. Tusshar Kapoor's Maarrich dropped an interesting musical piece titled 'Jaa Ne Jaa' portraying this emotion. The soulful melody is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Amaal Mallik. Delivering justice to Amaal's composition, Sunidhi Chauhan has sung the song with utmost grace. The song depicts a sense of yearning towards life as the protagonist Tusshar Kapoor is fighting against all odds.

Amaal Malik says “The emotion behind the song is complex. Portraying the same through the song was a very exciting part."

Sunidhi Chauhan says “It's different from usual songs, it has a touch of jazz which adds a layer of hidden emotions into it."

Maarrich is an upcoming thriller movie set to release on 9 Dec 2022 in cinemas. A Dhruv Lather directorial featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Rahul Dev in lead.

